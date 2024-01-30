DeBrincat of Red Wings continues to defy expectations with 2nd All-Star appearance

DETROIT -- Alex DeBrincat will be sitting in a chair on the ice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday, waiting to hear his name called in the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, TVAS).
If you were one of the captains, how high would you pick the Detroit Red Wings forward for the 3-on-3 tournament in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)?
"I'd make him sweat a little bit," laughed forward Patrick Kane, DeBrincat's teammate with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2017-22 and now with the Red Wings. "I'd wait maybe until I really think someone's going to pick him and then pick him. That'd be funny."
Seriously, though, the captains best be careful.
Remember how DeBrincat fell to the second round in the 2016 NHL Draft despite putting up eye-popping numbers during his time in junior hockey?
Yeah, well, the 26-year-old will play his 500th NHL game when the Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, SN, RDS).
He has 416 points (205 goals, 211 assists) in his 499 games, third in his draft class behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, the No. 1 pick, who has 600 points (339 goals, 261 assists) in 527 games, and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, the No. 6 pick, who has 542 points (208 goals, 334 points) in 559 games.
So what if DeBrincat is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds?
"You're just hoping to play one game, let alone 500," DeBrincat said. "So it's definitely a cool thing and will be a cool game for me."