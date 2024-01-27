‘Super cool’ memories await 1st-timers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Tyler Seguin hopes Jake Oettinger enjoys his first NHL All-Star Game experience as much as Seguin did when the Dallas Stars forward went as a rookie in 2012.

He also wants the Stars goalie to do something Seguin didn’t.

“My biggest regret was my first two times I didn't get a jersey signed by everybody or a stick signed by both games,” Seguin said. “That's usually where our [media relations] department will come in and go get signatures for you. I'm already on him to make sure he does that for his first All-Star Game.”

That first All-Star experience can be unforgettable. Those who have been there talked about the event, the connections made and the prizes won, and gave well wishes to players making their first appearance ahead of the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game, being held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

“I’ll be ready to go and just have to make sure I don’t get put in a blender in any shootouts or anything, and I should be fine,” Oettinger said. “Obviously it makes the break a little shorter, but [it’s] a good reason to put the pads back on. Thinking when I was first nominated, thinking of all the people who believed in me and the fact I can say I’m an NHL All-Star, and that’s something no one can take away from me.”

This year, All-Star Weekend is a three-day event, with the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Feb. 1 (6 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN) and the new-look NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+).

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby said what stood out in his first appearance in 2007 was “just seeing all these guys that you look up to and being part of the game.” This will be his sixth All-Star Game.

“I remember, I think it was (former NHL forward) Yanic Perreault,” Crosby said. “He had a really bad shoulder but was basically playing through the injury to be a part of the All-Star Game and experience it. I think we lost the game 12-9. I didn't have a point, so I remember that too. But it was a pretty cool experience.”

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, who will make his seventh All-Star appearance this year, went for the first time in Los Angeles in 2017, which coincided with the 100 Greatest NHL Players being honored that weekend.

“It was super cool,” said McDavid, who, like Crosby, also appreciated getting to know some of the League’s best active players. “It was a really great experience. I loved every minute of it. It is still one of my favorite ones that I’ve ever been to.

“You don’t get that very much, especially the way the world has gone with best-on-best tournaments. So the only place to gather the best in the world is the All-Star Game.”