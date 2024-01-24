Matthews, Nylander have Maple Leafs teammates divided over All Star Skills

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews and William Nylander will be among 12 players participating in the 2024 NHL All Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook in Toronto on Feb. 2.

It's safe to say their Toronto Maple Leafs teammates are keenly anticipating the chance to see which forward will outperform the other.

"They're both incredible at everything," forward Matthew Knies, who has spent significant time as Matthews' linemate this season, said Tuesday. "It's hard to see who is going to be better. I'm actually interested to watch and see who has the upper hand on it. But I think I'd take [Matthews] for the shooting events and Willy for skating events."

Will the player who finishes below the other hear about it from their teammates once the Maple Leafs reconvene after the All-Star break?

"Yes," defenseman Morgan Rielly said dryly.

"I think me and Mitch (Marner) have a front row seat so I'm going to hitch my wagon to one of them and hopefully they can pull through for me and if we do win, I'm going to let the other one know for sure."

Rielly and Marner will join Matthews and Nylander from the Maple Leafs at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Rielly said he has not decided whether he will throw his support behind Matthews or Nylander.

"[My support] is going to the highest bidder. I'm not doing it for free, you know," he said.

The Skills competition will feature 12 of the League's most talented players in a series of competitions to determine the winner. Each will participate in four of the first six events: Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. First place will be worth five points, second place four points and so on.

The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event, the Honda NHL Shootout, where each player will choose which goalie they shoot against.

The top six will advance to the final event, the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, where point totals are doubled. The player with the most points accumulated after the eight events will be crowned the winner of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills and earn $1 million.