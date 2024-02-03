Matthews, Nylander shine for host Maple Leafs at NHL All-Star Skills

TORONTO -- By the end of the night, when the field had been whittled down to six players left in the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, two were pretty much guaranteed to have a warm reception at Scotiabank Arena, no matter where they finished.
Unlike a pair of Atlantic Division foes, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, both of whom heard boos during the competition and were knocked out early, Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander were in no danger of hearing boos. Being knocked out early, on the other hand, was a possibility.
Until they dominated the Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One.
With Nylander going up against Los Angeles Kings goalie Cam Talbot and Matthews going against Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, the two Maple Leafs took the first two spots in the event, ensuring they would move on to the next round.
And though neither ultimately won the Skills Competition, there was no question who was best in the One-on-One.
“Just trying to get as many shots as possible,” Nylander said of the event where the skaters took first one- and then two-point pucks and attempted to score. “I was pretty tired by the end of it. … When you go from resting for like 45 minutes and then going full speed, you’re pretty gassed after a minute.”
Nylander had the benefit of going first in the event, opting for Talbot.
“I was just looking at the goalies, I’m just going to go with the guy across from me,” Nylander said. “I felt like he was looking at me. So, I was like, OK, I’ll grab him.”