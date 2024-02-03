All-Star Game returns to Toronto with decades' worth of unusual tales

TORONTO -- Dick Irvin Sr. stood in a Maple Leaf Gardens dressing room on Oct. 13, 1947, a few minutes before the NHL's first All-Star Game, and considered what he should say to the players he was about to coach.

Not finding a single word, he simply said nothing.

"My father told me it was the greatest team he ever had," legendary broadcaster Dick Irvin Jr. says today, Irvin Sr. having coached the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Stanley Cup in 1932 and the Montreal Canadiens to championships in 1944 and 1946, with another to come in 1953.

Fifteen of the 17 players on Irvin's team, 4-3 winners against the 1947 Stanley Cup champion Maple Leafs in the League's historic first All-Star Game, were headed for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, as was Irvin himself.