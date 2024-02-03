All-Star Game returns to Toronto with decades' worth of unusual tales

Event back in city for 1st time in 24 years

2000 ASG Gretzky banner

© Craig Melvin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dave Stubbs
@Dave_Stubbs NHL.com Columnist

TORONTO -- Dick Irvin Sr. stood in a Maple Leaf Gardens dressing room on Oct. 13, 1947, a few minutes before the NHL's first All-Star Game, and considered what he should say to the players he was about to coach.

Not finding a single word, he simply said nothing.

"My father told me it was the greatest team he ever had," legendary broadcaster Dick Irvin Jr. says today, Irvin Sr. having coached the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Stanley Cup in 1932 and the Montreal Canadiens to championships in 1944 and 1946, with another to come in 1953.

Fifteen of the 17 players on Irvin's team, 4-3 winners against the 1947 Stanley Cup champion Maple Leafs in the League's historic first All-Star Game, were headed for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, as was Irvin himself.

1947 ASG team

© Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame

The 1947 NHL All-Star team. Bottom row, from left: Bill Quackenbush, Bill Mosienko, Bobby Bauer, Ted Lindsay, Edgar Laprade. Middle row: Milt Schmidt, Tony Leswick, Max Bentley, Grant Warwick, Maurice Richard, Doug Bentley. Top row: Frank Brimsek, Woody Dumart, coach Dick Irvin Sr., Butch Bouchard, Ken Reardon, NHL President Clarence Campbell, Jack "Black Jack" Stewart, Bill Durnan, trainer Ernie Cook. Leswick and Warwick are the only two players in this photo not enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game now comes to Toronto on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVA Sports, ABC, ESPN+) for the ninth time, the first in this city since 2000 and the 68th in the event's history.

The first two played in Toronto, in 1947 and 1949, put the Maple Leafs, the defending Stanley Cup champions, against a team of stars drawn from the League's other teams; the third, in 1951, saw First and Second All-Star teams square off before the original format returned for the next four, 1962-64 and 1968.

The eighth and most recent event in Toronto saw the World All-Stars take on their counterparts from North America, that event highlighted by a No. 99 banner being pulled to arena rafters, Wayne Gretzky's number forever retired League-wide.

In reverse chronological order, a look back at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto through the decades, eight games having drawn 116,734 fans. Credit to hockey historian Andrew Podnieks, some of the facts and anecdotes here drawn from his 2000 book "The NHL All-Star Game: Fifty Years of the Great Tradition."

2000 ASG Bure scoresheet

© Craig Melvin/NHLI via Getty Images; NHL Stats

World All-Stars' Pavel Bure, voted MVP of the 2000 All-Star Game, and the 13-goal score sheet.

50th NHL All-Star Game
Feb. 6, 2000, Air Canada Centre (Scotiabank Arena)

World All-Stars 9, North America All-Stars 4
Coaches: Scotty Bowman (World, Detroit Red Wings); Pat Quinn (North America, Maple Leafs)
Attendance: 19,300
Game-winning goal: Pavel Bure (Florida Panthers)
MVP: Bure, World (Panthers)

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced before Gretzky's final game for the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 1999, that The Great One's No. 99 was to be retired League-wide. In a ceremony at Air Canada Centre, a "GRETZKY 99" banner was raised to the arena rafters to honor hockey's most prolific scorer.

Retro Recap: Gretzky's 99 retired at the 2000 ASG

The All-Star Game itself was just one of many events that weekend. Other features: a prospects game; the national women's teams of Canada and the United States skating against each other in a 6-0 win for the host country; a then-world record continuous game of nearly 72 hours played by amateurs on an open-air rink at City Hall; and a Heroes of Hockey game, including a skills competition and an open practice, each packing Air Canada Centre to capacity.

Special teams played no role in the main event, referees Kerry Fraser and Don Koharski calling just a single penalty, a hooking minor to the World's Sandis Ozolinsh in the third period. The game was 5-4 heading into the final 20 minutes when the World All-Stars blew it open with four unanswered goals, Florida Panthers forward Pavel Bure voted most valuable player for his hat trick and one assist.

1968 Orr action

© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Bobby Orr, in his first NHL All-Star Game, takes a shot with Toronto's Tim Horton (left), Bob Pulford and All-Stars' Stan Mikita in the background.

21st NHL All-Star Game
Jan. 16, 1968, Maple Leaf Gardens

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, NHL All-Stars 3
Coaches: Punch Imlach (Toronto Maple Leafs); Toe Blake (Canadiens)
Attendance: 15,753
Game-winning goal: Ron Ellis (Maple Leafs)
MVP: Bruce Gamble (Maple Leafs)

Bobby Orr, the greatest defenseman in NHL history, made his All-Star Game debut in the finale between an All-Star team and the defending Stanley Cup champions, and the Boston Bruins superstar-to-be made headlines on and off the ice.

The 19-year-old, wearing No. 5 with Canadiens great Jean Beliveau in No. 4, roused the largest crowd in All-Star Game history with his brilliant rushes and thunderous shots, finally earning an assist on the All-Stars' final goal scored by Norm Ullman of the Detroit Red Wings. Late in the game, Orr broke his collarbone when checked cleanly by Toronto's Pete Stemkowski, sending him to the hospital the following day with an injury that sidelined him for 10 games.

Toronto goalie Bruce Gamble was nearly unbeatable, making 28 sometimes-miraculous saves in 40 minutes to earn the MVP award.

Detroit veteran Gordie Howe and Toronto second-year skater Mike Walton nearly came to blows after a third-period dustup, Walton claiming he'd been tripped, Mr. Hockey suggesting it was a clean hip check.

Tthen he came at me with the stick, the smart kid," Howe said. "I almost kissed his ear, but no one was hurt, which is the important thing."

Referee Bill Friday assessed minor penalties, saying, "Only the air was damaged." Howe would ultimately play an NHL-record 23 All-Star Games; his 25 career penalty minutes remain the most ever.

1964 Boivin Pappin Hodge

© Michael Burns Sr./Hockey Hall of Fame

Toronto's Jim Pappin digs in close on All-Star goalie Charlie Hodge, defenseman Leo Boivin nearby. The puck is bouncing over Hodge's head.

18th NHL All-Star Game
Oct. 10, 1964, Maple Leaf Gardens

NHL All-Stars 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
Coaches: Punch Imlach (Maple Leafs); Sid Abel (Red Wings)
Attendance: 14,232
Game-winning goal: Murray Oliver (Bruins)
MVP: Jean Beliveau (Canadiens)

The late Charlie Hodge holds two records that will never be broken: He's the first goalie in All-Star Game history to be assessed a penalty, that coming in 1964 for intentionally freezing the puck (his minor was served by Rod Gilbert); then three years later in Montreal, with Canadiens stablemate Garry Bauman, he was part of the first and only 60-minute shutout in the event's now 67-year-history.

Hodge's penalty was an asterisk in 1964, All-Stars coach Sid Abel breaking the tradition of using teammates as linemates when he assembled arguably the greatest line in All-Star history, Beliveau between Howe and Bobby Hull. They would combine for their team's second goal midway through the second period, Boston's Murray Oliver scoring what ultimately would be the game-winner 6:11 into the third.

Beliveau, voted most valuable player, never forgot the wonderful teammates in his 1964 dressing room.

"I remember having the opportunity to speak to players that I always looked at as opponents," Beliveau would say. "When you played together, you recognized their great ability. Even if you didn't talk to them much during the course of the year, they were great guys."

1963 ASG Hull Beliveau Howe

© Michael Burns Sr./Hockey Hall of Fame

From left, Bobby Hull, Jean Beliveau, Gordie Howe, Kent Douglas and Johnny Bower in 1963 All-Star Game action.

17th NHL All-Star Game
Oct. 5, 1963, Maple Leaf Gardens

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, NHL All-Stars 3
Coaches: Punch Imlach (Maple Leafs); Sid Abel (Red Wings)
Attendance: 14,034
MVP: Frank Mahovlich, Maple Leafs

Despite poor ice that was installed only hours before the game, the Don Ameche Circus having had a week-long run of Maple Leaf Gardens, the All-Stars rallied three times for an entertaining 3-3 tie with the Stanley Cup champion Maple Leafs.

Toronto's Frank Mahovlich scored twice and assisted on linemate Ed Litzenberger's goal to earn the MVP award in the wide-open game, the All-Stars outshooting the Maple Leafs 38-36.

Bobby Hull of the Chicago Black Hawks sparkled for the All-Stars, scoring a highlight-reel goal late in the first period.

"Wheeling out of his own zone, Hull took a relay from Benard Geoffrion and was flying before he hit his own blue line," a newspaper report enthused. "He burst past two Leafs at center ice and was falling backwards after being jolted by Johnny MacMillan when he let go a rising shot that caught the upper part of Johnny Bower's cage."

Hull had another glorious opportunity in the second but was hauled down by Toronto defenseman Tim Horton. The two traded punches and were assessed coincidental minors by referee Frank Udvari.

1962 ASG Keon Worsley

© Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame

Toronto's David Keon, referee Eddie Powers and All-Star goalie Gump Worsley during 1962 All-Star Game action.

16th NHL All-Star Game
Oct. 6, 1962, Maple Leaf Gardens

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, NHL All-Stars 1
Coaches: Punch Imlach (Maple Leafs); Rudy Pilous (Black Hawks)
Attendance: 14,236
Game-winning goal: Bob Pulford (Maple Leafs)
MVP: Eddie Shack (Maple Leafs)

Action on the ice was dramatically overshadowed before puck drop when Black Hawks owner Jim Norris made a $1 million offer to the Maple Leafs for the services of unsigned star forward Frank Mahovlich.

Following the pregame All-Star dinner, Norris asked Harold Ballard, a member of the Maple Leafs' management committee, how much Toronto wanted for the Big M.

Norris didn't even blink when told $1 million, handing more than $1,000 in $100 bills as a down payment. The media caught wind of the tentative deal, Mahovlich seemingly bound for Chicago amid howls of protest from the player's huge Toronto fan base.

1962 ASG cheque

© Hockey Hall of Fame

The uncashed $1 million check that Chicago Black Hawks owner James Norris offered the Toronto Maple Leafs in a bid to secure the playing rights of Toronto superstar Frank Mahovlich.

But Maple Leafs president Stafford Smythe doused any deal the next morning, just as Black Hawks GM Tommy Ivan arrived at Maple Leaf Gardens with a $1 million check and the Big M was signing a four-year, $110,000 contract in general manager Punch Imlach’s office.

All five goals that night came in the first period: Dick Duff, Bob Pulford, Mahovlich and Eddie Shack for Toronto against Jacques Plante, Howe beating Johnny Bower for the All-Stars.

Shack was named the first MVP in All-Star Game history, laughing that his prize was "a jewelry case with no jewelry."

1951 ASG Howe Pierson

© Imperial Oil-Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame

All-Star goal-scorers Gordie Howe (left) and Johnny Peirson following the 1951 All-Star Game.

5th NHL All-Star Game
Oct. 9, 1951, Maple Leaf Gardens

First All-Star Team 2, Second All-Star Team 2
Coaches: Joe Primeau (Maple Leafs, 1st team); Dick Irvin Sr. (Canadiens, 2nd team)
Attendance: 11,469
MVP: None awarded

A new format saw First and Second All-Star teams assembled for the game, the defending Cup champion Maple Leafs and Canadiens on the Second team, coached by Montreal's Dick Irvin Sr., against the First squad, made up of stars from the NHL's other four teams under Toronto coach Joe Primeau.

New rule changes were introduced for the season's curtain-raiser, including a goal crease enlarged to better protect often-steamrolled goalies, and touch icing, when a defending player had to race back first to the puck for a call to be made. Previously, only a goalie's touch resulted in icing.

The 2-2 tie left fans unsatisfied, many insisting that overtime be used to decide future games, though they did get a kick out of Toronto's Ted Kennedy and Detroit's Ted Lindsay trading elbows and the wrestling match between Howe and Maurice Richard.

Catch the 1951 NHL All-Star Game on NHL.com

The biggest pregame commotion was caused by Irvin when he chose Montreal's Gerry McNeil over Toronto's Al Rollins as his second goalie. That Rollins had just won the Stanley Cup, Vezina Trophy and finished second in Calder Trophy voting for the top rookie failed to impress the coach.

"I know that (McNeil) is much better than Rollins," Irvin said. "Besides, I want the best players on my team. I don't consider Mr. Rollins a very good goaler."

Certainly, the best souvenir of the game would be the nearly 20-minute film produced for the NHL to promote the League and its stars, even if Howe had his named spelled "Gordy."

1949 ASG Stewart Quackenbush

© Imperial Oil-Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame

Black Jack Stewart and Bill Quackenbush as NHL All-Stars pose with a Boy Scout as a part of the annual Apple Day fundraiser prior to the 1949 NHL All-Star Game.

3rd NHL All-Star Game
Oct. 10, 1949, Maple Leaf Gardens

All-Stars 3, Maple Leafs 1
Coaches: Tommy Ivan (Red Wings); Hap Day (Maple Leafs)
Attendance: 13,541
Game-winning goal: Paul Ronty (Bruins)
MVP: None awarded

Maurice Richard and Ken Reardon of the Canadiens were lustily booed by Maple Leaf Gardens fans during introductions, this to be the third straight defeat for three-time defending Stanley Cup champion Toronto, also 3-1 in Chicago in 1948.

Referee Bill Chadwick called nine minor penalties, five to the Maple Leafs, in a rugged affair that NHL president Clarence Campbell termed "very satisfactory. Everybody came out of it whole."

That's not to say that the arena clinic wasn't busy. The winners also led the Maple Leafs in sutures, 15 stitches sewn into the All-Stars, eight for Toronto. Lindsay needed eight above and below his right eye.

Maple Leafs defenseman Bill Judza stood out for the hosts, "the little tank the pick of the Leaf rearguards," read one game report. "Sporting adhesive plaster aplenty, the Winnipeg fireman was dumping stars like nine pins…"

Among those nine pins was Boston's Paul Ronty, bodychecked by Judza so hard in the second period that "the game was held up so that Paul could wake up and leave." Ronty returned to score the winning goal on a power-play, the All-Stars also beating Toronto's Turk Broda short-handed and at even strength.

1947 ASG action

© Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame

From left, Frank Brimsek, Gaye Stewart, Ken Reardon and Doug Bentley during the historic 1947 NHL All-Star Game.

1st NHL All-Star Game
Oct. 13, 1947, Maple Leaf Gardens

All-Stars 4, Maple Leafs 3
Coaches: Dick Irvin Sr. (Canadiens), All-Stars; Hap Day (Maple Leafs)
Attendance: 14,169
Game-winning goal: Doug Bentley (Black Hawks)
MVP: None awarded

Maple Leafs defenseman Harry Watson scored the first goal in All-Star Game history, beating Canadiens goalie Bill Durnan at 12:29 of the first period, the latter just a few weeks earlier having knee surgery.

Perhaps of greater note was the second-period fight between two defensemen: Toronto's Vic Lynn and Montreal's Ken Reardon, the latter likely the most detested player on the All-Stars.

Black Hawks forward Bill Mosienko broke his ankle, which sidelined him for the season's first 10 games.

And during an era when bitter rivalries and boiling dislike skated in stride, All-Star teammates Richard and Lindsay barely looked at each other.

"I didn't talk to him," the Rocket sniffed of the ferocious Lindsay. "We didn't even say hello. He tried talking to me, but I just ignored him. I don't like him, not even for an All-Star Game."

Top photo: Fans and players watch as a banner is raised in honor of the NHL's League-wide retirement of Wayne Gretzky's No. 99, during a ceremony at the 50th NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 6, 2000, at Air Canada Centre (Scotiabank Arena) in Toronto.

