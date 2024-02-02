Matthews surprises Make-A-Wish kids with birthday cake, visit

The Make-A-Wish children’s weekend of surprises began Thursday with Fanatics providing each with a $250 shopping spree at the NHL Fan Fair store at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, in addition to customized merchandise bundles, which included All-Star Game jerseys.

Cohen, a Columbus Blue Jackets fan who loves all the NHL mascots, loaded up on plush stuffed toys of Maple Leafs mascot Carlton, the Dallas Stars’ Victor E. Green, the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stormy and the Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty. His wish to meet the mascots came true before the Mascot Dodgeball game at Fan Fair later Thursday afternoon. He also got to walk the red carpet with Blue Jackets mascot Stinger prior to the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday.

“He’s been very excited, and he’s not been sleeping because he’s been so excited,” said Cohen's mother, Erica Amstutz-Arnette. “The past couple nights, he could not wait to get here.”

Liam, who began skating and playing hockey was he was 2, used the money from Fanatics to purchase a Matthews Maple Leafs jersey, a hat, a mystery puck signed by New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and a poster of Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard. Matthews autographed that jersey Friday.

He couldn’t wait to get home and tell his friends all about it.

“I’m going to tell them I had an amazing time and I’m never going to forget it,” Liam said. “I just made a new core memory.”

Hockey has provided a needed distraction from his treatments for leukemia.

“We spend a lot of time in the hospital, so we’re fortunate that he’s able to do these things,” said his mother, Julie Bourgeois. “That’s what it’s about, seeing him smiling, seeing him happy, because it’s been a rough last few years. So seeing a smile on his face and being able to travel and being able to walk around and see all the things that he loves is amazing as his parents.”

The next surprise following the shopping spree was getting to see the Stanley Cup. Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard of the Hockey Hall of Fame brought the Cup early for them to get an up-close look and plenty of photos before the Fan Fair opened to the public.