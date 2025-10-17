McFarlane Toys to release Ovechkin figure honoring historic goal

McFarlane, 64, said he picked that specific pose by combining Ovechkin’s celebrations from his early years in the League with his more-recent celebrations, to signify the historic achievement that has spanned his entire career.

“He constantly celebrated a certain way, right?” McFarlane said. “So, we just wanted to take a little bit of who he was for his first 18 years in the League and then try and tie it to the moment he actually got the goal that set the record.”

McFarlane first came onto the scene in the 1980s thanks to his work on The Amazing Spider-Man comics, including co-creating the character Venom, one of Spider-Man’s most well-known enemies. He also created Spawn in the early 1990s, another successful comic book series for the artist.

In 1994, McFarlane founded “McFarland Toys” and began creating sports figures in 2001.

Since then, he’s created countless figures showcasing professional athletes from all different sports. He stopped making hockey models in 2014 but started up again in 2023.

Out of all the figures he’s made, McFarlane said having the opportunity to commemorate special achievements like a championship or historic event “just elevates it.”

“We've done plenty of hockey players, but the ones that are holding the Stanley Cup? It's the same player, but he's got a Stanley Cup,” McFarlane said. “That's way more important to the fans of that player, of that team, of that province or state, wherever they're at. It's a bigger deal.”

McFarlane was born in Calgary, Alberta but moved to California when he was five years old. At 14, he moved back to Canada and found himself cheering on the Edmonton Oilers, despite being from Calgary. That might have had something to do with watching Wayne Gretzky play during his prime.

In the early 2000s, McFarlane became part-owner of the Oilers. During his time with the organization, he designed the team’s alternate jersey logo which featured a drop of oil inside the cog of a gear.