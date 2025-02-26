Ovechkin reaches 30 goals for 19th time with Capitals

Forward scores against Flames, moves within 12 of passing Gretzky for most in NHL history

Ovechkin 30 goals 2025
By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin extended his NHL record for the most 30-goal seasons by reaching the mark for the 19th time when the Washington Capitals forward scored against the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Ovechkin scored his 30th goal on the power play at 4:52 of the third period, burying a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle short side past Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar.

“A huge goal tonight," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "Brings the building alive and gets us back in the game. From almost an impossible angle, but that’s what he does. He finds ways to score goals in big moments and that was an example tonight.”

CGY@WSH: Ovechkin earns 320th PPG and 883rd goal of his career

The 39-year-old increased his career goal total to 883 during his 20th NHL season, moving within 12 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894. Gretzky, who retired in 1999, reached 30 goals 14 times during his 20 NHL seasons.

Ovechkin surpassed Mike Gartner, who scored at least 30 goals 17 times in his 19 seasons, for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history last season when he scored 31 in 79 games. He has 30 goals in 42 games this season despite missing 16 games from Nov. 21-Dec. 23 with a fractured left fibula. Ovechkin is the fourth player in NHL history to score 30 goals at age 39 or older, joining Gordie Howe (three times), Johhny Bucyk and Teemu Selanne.

Selected by Washington with the No. 1 pick at the 2004 NHL Draft, Ovechkin failed to reach 30 goals only once in his career; he scored 24 in 45 games during the 2020-21 season that was abbreviated to 56 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ovechkin also holds the NHL record for 40-goal seasons with 13 and is tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons with nine. He is tied with Ron Francis for second most 20-goal seasons with 20, behind only Howe, who had 22.

“He’s one of a kind," Washington's Lars Eller said. "Inspiring to play with him and see what he’s capable of doing and certainly gives the rest of the group something to look up to and inspires you that at his age that he’s still capable of executing and scoring at the pace he is. It sets the bar high for the rest of us.”

