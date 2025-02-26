Ovechkin reaches 30 goals for 19th time with Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin extended his NHL record for the most 30-goal seasons by reaching the mark for the 19th time when the Washington Capitals forward scored against the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Ovechkin scored his 30th goal on the power play at 4:52 of the third period, burying a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle short side past Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar.

“A huge goal tonight," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "Brings the building alive and gets us back in the game. From almost an impossible angle, but that’s what he does. He finds ways to score goals in big moments and that was an example tonight.”