Tarasenko scores late in 3rd, Senators defeat Sharks to end 5-game skid

Zub, Stutzle each has 3 assists for Ottawa; Blackwood makes 36 saves for San Jose

Recap: Sharks @ Senators 1.13.24

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Vladimir Tarasenko scored the game-winning goal with five seconds remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators ended a five-game losing streak with a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Tarasenko put in a rebound at the edge of the crease off a shot from Artem Zub at 19:55.

Tarasenko, Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson each had a goal and an assist, and Zub and Tim Stutzle each had three assists for the Senators (15-23-0), who got their first win of 2024. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves and ended a personal four-game losing streak; he hadn’t won since Dec. 27.

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, Mario Ferraro had three assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves for the Sharks (10-30-3), who have one win in their past 14 games (1-13-0).

Claude Giroux gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period when he scored a rebound in the slot off a shot by Zub.

Thomas Chabot scored his first goal of the season, a one-timer in the left circle off a pass from Tarasenko to make it 2-0 at 9:58.

Duclair’s wrist shot from the point beat a screened Korpisalo glove side to cut it to 2-1 at 12:35.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic finished a tic-tac-toe passing play with Duclair and Mikael Granlund on a 3-on-1 rush to tie it 2-2 at 3:53 of the second period. It was Vlasic’s first goal of the season (21 games).

Kevin Labanc gave San Jose a 3-2 lead at 6:20 when he scored into an open net while Korpisalo was tied up with Travis Hamonic during a scramble in the crease.

Tkachuk one-timed a seam pass from Batherson in the right circle to tie it 3-3 at 7:11.

Zub’s point shot went right to Batherson at the bottom of the left face-off circle, and he beat Blackwood blocker side to make it 4-3 at 12:59.

Filip Zadina tied it 4-4 at 16:56 of the third period when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Tomas Hertl over Korpisalo’s glove.

