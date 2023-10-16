Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

FORWARD

Chandler Stephenson, C/LW, VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights forward scored a goal and had two power-play assists in their win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Stephenson scored an NHL career-high 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) last season after having 64 points in 2021-22 and has five points in his first three games this season playing center on the second line with wing Mark Stone and also on the first power play.

Boone Jenner, C/LW, CBJ

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward had a hat trick, including one power-play goal, and had four shots on goal in their win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Jenner has four points (three goals, one assist) in two games this season and is playing center on a line with elite wing Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Marchenko (21 goals in 59 games as rookie last season).

Andrew Mangiapane, LW/RW, CGY

The Calgary Flames wing is playing on the first line with top forwards Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau after Tyler Toffoli was traded to the New Jersey Devils in the offseason. Mangiapane has four points (two goals, two assists), one power-play point and three shots on goal in two games this season and could challenge his prior NHL career high in points (55; 2021-22).

J.T. Compher, LW/RW, DET

The Detroit Red Wings forward has three points (one goal, two assists) in his first two games of the season after signing a five-year contract with them this offseason. Compher, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, is leading Detroit forwards in average ice time (20:30 per game).

Reilly Smith, LW/RW, PIT

The Pittsburgh Penguins wing is skating on their second line with valuable forwards Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell after being acquired from the Golden Knights this offseason. Smith has three points (two goals, one assist) in his first three games of the season, is tied for second on the Penguins with 12 shots on goal and could score 30 goals for the first time in his NHL career.

Teuvo Teravainen, LW/RW, CAR

The Carolina Hurricanes wing was a bounce-back candidate entering this season after only scoring 12 goals and having 37 points in 68 games last season. He has scored goals in each of his first three games this season (total of four) skating on the second line with forward Martin Necas and could have even more fantasy appeal once forward Andrei Svechnikov (knee) returns.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, ARI

The Arizona Coyotes forward scored a power-play goal and had an assist in their season-opening win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Schmaltz has been a near point-per-game player over the past two seasons (117 points in 126 games) and, if he can remain healthy, has clear 70-point potential this season skating with elite wing Clayton Keller at even strength and on the power play.

Other forward to consider adding in fantasy: Juuso Parssinen, NSH

DEFENSEMAN

Brock Faber, MIN

The Minnesota Wild defenseman scored a goal and has an assist through two games this season with three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots. Faber, who had 31 points in 38 games with University of Minnesota last season, is skating on the Wild's top pair at even strength and could see an even bigger jump in value if he begins to see power-play usage with Jared Spurgeon (upper body) out.

Ivan Provorov, CBJ

The Blue Jackets defenseman had two assists, one on the power play, and four blocked shots in their win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Provorov, acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in the offseason, can see an expanded role with Columbus' top defenseman Zach Werenski out with a knee injury.

GOALIE

Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT

The Penguins goalie stopped 34 of 36 shots faced in their win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Nedeljkovic is backing up Tristan Jarry this season but has sneaky fantasy upside considering he 15-5-3 with a .932 save percentage and three shutouts with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2020-21.

Other goalies to consider adding in fantasy: Jonas Johansson, TBL; Anton Forsberg, OTT; Karel Vejmelka, ARI