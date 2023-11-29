Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

NHL.com has the fantasy hockey spin on forward Patrick Kane signing with the Detroit Red Wings for the 2023-24 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

The Detroit Red Wings have signed right wing Patrick Kane to a one-year contract, boosting an already potent offense and their chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Once Kane returns from injury, he has clear top 100 overall fantasy potential for the rest of the season.

The Red Wings rank fourth in the NHL in goals per game (4.70) at the time of the Kane signing and are led by the elite duo of center Dylan Larkin (leads Detroit with 21 points in 20 games) and Alex DeBrincat (leads team with 12 goals). Kane and DeBrincat have plenty of chemistry from their time as teammates with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2017-22; Kane had at least 75 points in four of their five seasons together, and DeBrincat had two 41-goal seasons in Chicago.

It’s unclear when Kane, 35, will make his season debut for Detroit during his ongoing recovery from hip resurfacing surgery June 1. But, now that Kane (64 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy) has officially signed with an NHL team, he is eligible to be stashed on an injured reserve or IR+ spot and worth adding in all league formats.

Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), has two seasons of at least 44 goals and 106 points. After being acquired by the New York Rangers last season prior to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, Kane had 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 26 games, regular season and playoffs combined.

He ranks third in the NHL in points (1,237 in 1,180 games) since entering the League in 2007-08 behind Sidney Crosby (1,304 in 1,050 games) of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alex Ovechkin (1,299 in 1,202 games) of the Washington Capitals and second in even-strength points over that span (834) behind Crosby (863).

The Red Wings (11-6-3; tied for third in Atlantic Division at time of Kane signing) have been one of the biggest surprises at the one-quarter mark of the NHL season and have a realistic chance of returning to the postseason under coach Derek Lalonde after missing in seven straight seasons. Kane, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy voted most valuable player of the 2013 postseason, is tied for fifth in playoff points (138 in 143 games) since entering the NHL.

Kane could take the spot of Lucas Raymond on the top line with Larkin and DeBrincat, but Raymond could drastically improve Detroit’s middle-six forward group. Kane should also see plenty of ice time with fantasy-relevant defensemen Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere and could help Detroit’s power play (22.4 percent; ninth in NHL) reach another gear.

