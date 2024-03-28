NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 28

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

---

1. Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT)

WSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -165

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +125



The Capitals have won three consecutive games and have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10. They will visit the Maple Leafs, who have lost back-to-back games. Toronto has played Washington twice this season, winning both games and scoring 11 goals for while allowing four against in the span. The Maple Leafs rank third in the NHL in goals per game (3.61) compared to Washington ranking 27th in the category (2.73).

Capitals forward Dylan Strome has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past five games. Alex Ovechkin has nine points, including eight goals, in his past six games. Defenseman John Carlson has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past six. For Toronto, Max Domi has six assists in his past four games. Tyler Bertuzzi has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past four and William Nylander has 10 points, including six goals, in his past seven.

2. Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators (9 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, TVAS-D)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120



The Blackhawks have won back-to-back games and will visit the Senators, who have won their past three consecutive games. Chicago scored eight goals across their two wins and have allowed at least four goals in three of their past four games. Ottawa has scored at least five goals in each of their past three games with 16 total goals in the span. The Blackhawks are allowing the fourth-most goals per game (3.56) in the League this season and the Senators are right behind them allowing the fifth-most (3.54).

Connor Bedard has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games. He is on their top line with Philipp Kurashev, who has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past eight. Defenseman Seth Jones has nine points, including four goals, in his past eight games. For Ottawa, Drake Batherson is on a three-game points streak with six points (three goals, three assists) in the span. Brady Tkachuk has six points (one goal, five assists) during his three game point streak as well.

3. New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

NYR moneyline: +140

COL moneyline: -170



The Rangers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season and have won their past three games. They have an 8-2-0 record in their past 10 and will visit the Avalanche, who are 9-1-0 in that same span. The two teams have only played each other once this season with New York defeating Colorado 2-1 in OT on Feb. 5. The Avalanche lead the NHL in goals per game (3.72) this season while the Rangers rank seventh in that category (3.39).

Artemi Panarin has eight points, including five goals, during his three-game point streak. He is playing on a line with Vincent Trocheck, who has eight points (one goal, seven assists) during his four-game point streak and Alexis Lafrenière, who has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past seven games. For Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon has 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in his past 19 games. Mikko Rantanen has 27 points, including 10 goals, in his past 16. Defenseman Cale Makar has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his past 10.

---

