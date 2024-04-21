NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 21

1. Game 1: Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (3 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, MSG, SN, TVAS)

WSH moneyline: +190

NYR moneyline: -225

The Capitals and Rangers split their four-game season series with the home team winning each game. New York, which had the most wins (55) and points (114) in the NHL this season, ranked seventh in goals per game (3.39) in the regular season, while Washington, which finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak, was 28th (2.63) in the category.

Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren was 2-1-0 with a .955 save percentage and one shutout in three games against the Rangers this season. Forward Alexis Lafrenière, who plays on a line with Artemi Panarin (120 points; fourth in NHL), had New York’s most shots on goal (14) and scored two goals in the four-game season series against Washington; forward T.J. Oshie led the Capitals with 15 shots on goal and scored two goals in three games against the Rangers.

2. Game 1: Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ALT, ESPN2)

3-way moneyline:

COL regulation win: +150

Draw at end of regulation: +310

WPG regulation win: +140

The Jets quietly led the NHL in regulation wins (46), and the Avalanche were tied for fifth in that category (42). Winnipeg won all three games in the season series (two on road) against Colorado by a combined 17-4 margin.

Only two of the Jets’ final 26 games went into overtime, and they finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak with seven of the victories coming in regulation. Colorado led the NHL in goals per game (3.68) in the regular season but will be without forward Jonathan Drouin (lower body) for the entire series. Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey led the season series with seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games.

3. Game 1: Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360, ESPN, BSSO)

Over 5.5 total goals: -120

Under 5.5 total goals: +100

The Canucks won all three games against the Predators in the regular season, with two of the games having goal totals of seven and the other five. Vancouver, with Thatcher Demko, and Nashville, with Juuse Saros, have two of the best workhorse goalies in the NHL; they were tied for sixth in the NHL with 35 wins each. Demko returned from injury during the final week of the season and was 1-1-0 with a .938 save percentage in two games.

​​Vancouver held Nashville forward Filip Forsberg, who scored 48 goals (sixth in NHL) in the regular season, to no goals on seven shots on goal and one assist in three games. Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes led the season series in points (six; all assists). This series features two of the NHL's defenseman leaders in points with Hughes (led League with 92) and Roman Josi (85; third) of the Predators.