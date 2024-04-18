NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 18

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

1. Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN1)

EDM moneyline: +175

COL moneyline: -210

The Oilers are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games and visit the Avalanche, who are 3-5-2 in that same span. Colorado leads the NHL in goals per game (3.67), while Edmonton is tied for the third most in the League (3.59). The Oilers lead the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.9), and the Avalanche rank fourth in the category (33.1). Edmonton is 1-0-1 in its two games against Colorado this season, scoring eight goals and allowing five.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid has had points in three of his past four games with six points (three goals, three assists) in the span. McDavid has had at least three shots on goal in six of his past seven games. Edmonton forward Warren Foegele has four points, including three goals, in his past four games. Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon has 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) in his past 28 games and is six points behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for the NHL points lead. Defenseman Cale Makar has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past six games.

2. Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC)

Over 6.5 total goals: +110

Under 6.5 total goals: -140

The Ducks have lost consecutive games and visit the Golden Knights, who have won three straight. Vegas is tied for 11th in goals per game (3.23), while Anaheim is allowing the third most (3.60). The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in each of their past three games with 14 total in the span. The Ducks have allowed nine goals over their past two games.

Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games. Ducks wing Frank Vatrano has scored four goals in his past four games, and defenseman Cam Fowler has four assists in that same span. Vegas center Jack Eichel has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past seven games, and William Karlsson has had points in three of his past four games (four points, including three goals, in span).

3. Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCH, SN360)

CHI puckline (+1.5 goals): +115

LAK puckline (-1.5 goals): -150

The Blackhawks, who have lost five straight games and are 3-7-0 in their past 10, visit the Kings, who are 5-5-0 in that same span. Los Angeles has won each of its two games against Chicago this season, scoring 11 goals and allowing two, with each victory coming by at least four goals.

Chicago rookie center Connor Bedard has had points in two of his past three games (two assists), and frequent linemate Philipp Kurashev has had points in three of his past four games (two goals, one assist in span). Los Angeles wing Kevin Fiala is on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist in span) and has had at least five shots on goal in two of his past three games. Defenseman Drew Doughty has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past five games.

