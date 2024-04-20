NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 20

1. New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN360, TVAS)

NYI puckline (+1.5 goals): -150

CAR puckline (-1.5 goals): +120

The Islanders head into the postseason with back-to-back wins and went 8-1-1 in the last 10 games of the regular season. The Hurricanes were 7-3-0 in that same span. New York went 2-1-1 in four regular season games against Carolina, scoring 14 goals and allowing 16 in the span. Two of those four games went to overtime and three of the four had a goal differential of one. The Hurricanes had the third-most shots on goal per game (33.3) in the regular season while the Islanders were tied for 18th in the category (30.1)

Seth Jarvis had five points in three games to close out the regular season, including four goals. Teuvo Teravainen had five points (four goals, one assist) in that same span. Jake Guentzel will make his postseason debut with Carolina after having 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his past eight games. For the Islanders, Brock Nelson has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past five. Defenseman Noah Dobson has four goals (two goals, two assists) in his past four.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, NESN, SN, TVAS, CBC)

TOR moneyline: -240

BOS moneyline: +180

The Maple Leafs lost their last two games of the regular season and will start the playoffs in Boston, facing off against a Bruins team that also lost their past two games. Toronto went 0-2-2 in four games against Boston during the regular season. The Bruins won the first two meetings by a goal differential of three. The Maple Leafs ranked second in the NHL in goals per game (3.63) compared the Bruins being tied for 13th-most (3.21).

Mitch Marner has points in eight of his past nine games with 11 points, including two goals, in the span. John Tavares has five goals in his past four and defenseman Morgan Rielly has four assists in his past three games. Bruins forward David Pastrnak has seven points (two goals, five assists) and 24 shots on goal in four games against Toronto during the regular season. He is on their top line with Pavel Zacha, who had four points (three goals, one assist) in those four games against the Maple Leafs.