NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 18

1. Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN, MNMT)

WSH moneyline: +115

CGY moneyline: -140

The Capitals have won back-to-back games and have gone 6-4-0 in their past 10. They will visit the Flames, who have also won two consecutive games and have the same record in their past 10. Calgary is tied for the 15th-most goals per game (3.15) this season, meanwhile Washington is scoring the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.62). The Flames are also outshooting the Capitals and are tied for the 14th-most shots on goal per game (31.1) while the Capitals rank 31st (27.0). Calgary won their only game against Washington 3-2 in a shootout.

Capitals forward Connor McMichael has three points, including two goals, during his three-game point streak. He has key lineup placement on their top line with Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie, in addition to seeing secondary power-play time. For the Flames Yegor Sharangovich has nine points, including five goals, in his past six games. Nazem Kadri has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past three.

2. Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG-B)

BUF puckline (+1.5 goals): -258

SEA puckline (-1.5 goals): +210



The Sabres have gone 5-4-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Kraken, who have lost four consecutive games and are 4-5-1 in that same span. Buffalo has scored at least three goals and has three wins in three of their past four games. They have won two of their past three games by a differential of four goals. Seattle won their only game against Buffalo this season 5-2 on Jan. 9.

Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand has three points (two goals, one assist) in his past three games. He has also logged multiple shots on goal in four of his past five games. He has a spot on their second line with Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen, and is seeing time on the second power-play unit. For the Sabres, Tage Thompson has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has three assists in his past three. Bowen Byram has five points (three goals, two assists) in his first five games with Buffalo.

3. Alex Ovechkin shots on goal (at CGY)

Under 3.5 total shots on goal: -146

Over 3.5 total shots on goal: +114

The Capitals wing has at least three shots on goal in three of his past five games. He leads the Capitals in shots on goal this season with 220 in 63 games and ranks 20th in the NHL in that category. He also ranks third in mid-range shots on goal (102) behind only Nathan MacKinnon (127) and David Pastrnak (126) per NHL EDGE. The Flames are tied for the 13th-most shots on goal per game allowed (30.3) this season.