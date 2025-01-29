Ristolainen’s play with Flyers leads to another chance to represent Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Rasmus Ristolainen is hoping for more success representing Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off next month.

The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman will have another opportunity to wear a Finland jersey after helping his country win the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship in Malmo, Sweden, where he scored in overtime against Sweden in the gold-medal game, giving Finland its first tournament title since 1998.

"I mean, it's the only time I won something in my career, really," said Ristolainen, now in his 12th NHL season. "So, obviously you remember your first one, and obviously World Juniors is pretty big and just a fun time."

Ristolainen capped Finland's run to the gold medal at 9:42 of overtime when he pinched down the wall on the right side of the offensive zone. He played a puck off the wall, deked around defenseman Robert Hagg, drove to the net and slid a backhand under the pads of goalie Oscar Dansk.

"I just rimmed the puck, and he came and picked it up and just driving to the net," said Chicago Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen, who had the primary assist. "I was just looking at the play at the time there and see what’s going on. I see that goal slide under the goalie's pad into the net, and just crazy celebrations after. Just a good time."

Ristolainen, 30, doesn't remember much about the joyful celebration. It's part of the reason why he doesn't know where the stick he used to score the goal is.

"I've lost a lot of stuff," he said. "I wish I had that stick. I don't think I have it, I'm not sure. I might have thrown it into the stands or something, like with half of my gear. So, I'm not sure."

Ristolainen hasn't gone back and watched the goal much over the years, but said he still gets chirped by teammates for his over-ebullient celebration.