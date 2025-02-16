4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village brings memories alive in Montreal

MONTREAL -- Set up a slapshot across the courtyard from Bell Centre, the 4 Nations Fan Village at Windsor Station was buzzing with hockey fans of all stripes on Saturday.

Braving the snow and cold weather, Vancouver Canucks fan Roy Morgadinho was wearing his Wayne Gretzky 1987 Canada Cup jersey while taking an outdoor break after sampling the indoor portion of the Fan Village. His solo trip from Vancouver to Montreal will continue on to Boston for the championship game Thursday.

“Friday at 2 p.m. I said, ‘I’m gonna go,’” Morgandinho said. “So I started looking for my tickets and my flights. My flights worked out, I got here this morning, my hotel is two blocks away from the Bell Centre. I got tickets to tonight’s game, I’m going, and I got tickets to the final so I’m going to Boston on Monday.”

Morgadinho attended Canada’s 2010 Olympic final win against the United States. Witnessing Sidney Crosby’s "Golden Goal" is a particularly special memory for him, but he pointed to his jersey to reference Gretzky teaming up with Mario Lemieux for the winning goal in the 1987 Canada Cup.

“Being there made it the best experience I’ve ever had,” Morgadinho said. “But I’ll never forget this, Gretzky to Mario. That play is in my mind for the rest of my life.”