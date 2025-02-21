Morrissey out with illness, Harley in for Canada for 4 Nations final

BOSTON -- For the second consecutive game against the United States, Canada took the ice missing a key player on the blue line on Thursday.

This time, it was defenseman Josh Morrissey, who was ruled out for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game because of an illness.

In its 3-1 round-robin loss to the U.S. in Montreal on Saturday, Canada played without defenseman Cale Makar, who missed the game due to illness.

Like he did on Saturday, defenseman Thomas Harley entered the lineup as the replacement.

Morrissey did not have a point and was plus-1 in Canada’s previous three games, averaging 21:32 of ice time.