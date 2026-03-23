Islanders prove they are ready to thrive under playoff pressure

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders knew what was at stake.
Back home on Sunday after two disappointing losses in Canada, they knew the first of their 12 remaining regular-season games was crucial. Standing in front of them were the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were two points ahead of the Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division and 8-0-4 since Feb. 28.
Anything less than a complete 60-minute performance, something that had been eluding New York of late, would seriously hinder its chances of gaining traction in an Eastern Conference playoff race that is providing about as much space to move as rush hour on the Cross Island Parkway that runs parallel to UBS Arena.
“We play 0-0 all night long,” New York coach Patrick Roy told his players. “The circumstances of the game didn’t matter. It was a 0-0 game from the start till the end, and that’s the approach that we wanted to have.”
The message was received. Ilya Sorokin did his part, making 26 saves for his NHL-leading seventh shutout of the season, and the Islanders (40-26-5) needed all of 1:25 to score what proved to be the only goal in a 1-0 victory that has them tied in points (85) with the Blue Jackets (37-22-11), who still hold a game in hand.
Bo Horvat took a nifty feed off the end boards from Anders Lee in the defensive zone that created an odd-man rush the other way, and Horvat ripped a wrist shot from the right face-off circle past Columbus goalie Jet Greaves, who was also splendid and finished with 21 saves.
“Not only scoring the first one but keeping the lead for the whole game was a big thing for us,” Horvat said. “I think that should give us confidence going forward, knowing that we can hold leads and keep pressing.”