Top 2025 NHL Draft prospects from CHL, U.S. NTDP ready to go head-to-head

Inaugural event ‘ had been missing on scouting calendar’

Porter_Martone

© Charles Warburton

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

LONDON, Ontario -- Porter Martone said the objective for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota is simple.

“We want to win both games,” said Martone, who is the captain of the Canadian Hockey League team. “We got to come out, bond as a group, as a team, and try to beat the U.S. in both games."

The inaugural event, which features a two-game series between some of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft from the CHL and the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 Team, will be played here at Canada Life Place on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET) and at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario, on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET).

"NHL general managers and scouting personnel are looking forward to the initial CHL USA Prospects Challenge series as it presents a unique competition missing on the scouting calendar, the best of the USA vs. the best of the CHL," director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr said. "No other event or tournament provides this best-on-best prospect rivalry, and fans are guaranteed two exciting games that will showcase some of the top talent of the 2025 NHL draft class."

The CHL players selected for the games, from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League, were chosen by NHL Central Scouting after consultation with the 32 NHL teams.

Martone, a center with Brampton (OHL), will serve as CHL captain in both games, and defensemen Blake Fiddler of Edmonton (WHL) and Matthew Schaefer of Erie (OHL), and forward Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton (QMJHL) will be the alternate captains.

"I'm really excited," Martone said. "It's going to be a good experience for all these draft eligible prospects from the CHL. We're going to show what we can do and what we can bring the table.”

Martone, an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected top-3 pick in the 2025 draft, is captain of Brampton and leads it with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games.

"I think fans will enjoy it because both teams are trying to win and also trying to show off their skill so it's going to be very competitive," Martone said.

The NTDP U-18 team has two players listed as A skaters on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list: forward William Moore and defenseman Charlton Trethewey.

"[Moore's] understanding of the game in all zones is one of his best assets and he goes to tough areas," associate director of NHL Central Scouting David Gregory said. "Trethewey finds the open man and can play at good pace, and he likes to defend. You can see that two-way game where you can put him out in any situation."

Trethewey NTDP

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

The format of the games will see teams earn two points for a win and zero points for a loss, regardless of whether a game ends in regulation, overtime or a shootout. If a game is tied after regulation, teams will play a five-minute 3-on-3 overtime period, followed by a three-round shootout if necessary. If either game is still tied after three players have shot for each team, the shootout will continue in a sudden-death fashion using different players until a team wins the game.

If, after the completion of the second game of the series, the teams are tied at two points each, the teams will play a 3-on-3 20-minute period(s) until a goal is scored to determine the winner of the series.

The CHL USA Top Prospects Game replaces the annual CHL Top Prospects Game, which featured more than 40 of the top draft-eligible players from the CHL facing off in a game.

CHL USA Prospects Challenge rosters

Canadian Hockey League

Coach: Kris Mallette (Kelowna Rockets, WHL)

GOALIES: Jack Ivankovic, Brampton (OHL); Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George (WHL)

DEFENSEMEN: Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie (OHL); Quinn Beauchesne, Guelph (WHL); Blake Fiddler, Edmonton (WHL); Reese Hamilton, Calgary (WHL); Cameron Reid, Kitchener (OHL); Matthew Schaefer, Erie (OHL); Jackson Smith, Tri-Cities (WHL)

FORWARDS: Carter Bear, Everett (WHL); Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL); Braeden Cootes, Seattle (WHL); Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton (QMJHL); Benjamin Kindel, Calgary (WHL); Lynden Lakovic, Moose Jaw (WHL); Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Porter Martone, Brampton (OHL); *Roger McQueen, Brandon (WHL); Michael Misa, Saginaw (OHL); Jake O'Brien, Brantford (OHL); Cole Reschny, Victoria (QMJHL); Cameron Schmidt, Vancouver (WHL); Malcolm Spence, Erie (OHL)

National Team Development Program Under-18 Team

Coach: Greg Moore

GOALIES: Harrison Boettiger; Patrick Quinlan; Joey Slavick

DEFENSEMEN: *Carter Amico; Asher Barnett; Donato Bracco; Lincoln Kuehne; Garrett Lindberg; Maceo Phillips; Drew Schock; Charlton Trethewey

FORWARD: William Belle; Conrad Fondrk; Richard Gallant; Landon Hafele; William Horcoff; Jacob Kvasnicka; Cole McKinney; John Mooney; William Moore; Jack Murtagh; Andrew O'Neill; Jake Stuart

*Player was invited but unable to participate due to injury

Latest News

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stutzle ‘very committed’ in 5th NHL season for Senators

Wolf of Flames among top rookies in Pacific Division

Zizing ‘Em Up: Albert, Cuthbert discuss NHL season at quarter mark

Color of Hockey: Bear, Nesbitt among 6 Indigenous players to watch for 2025 NHL Draft

Matthews skates, could return soon for Maple Leafs

Marner scores twice, Maple Leafs stay hot with win against Utah

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL Buzz: Jarvis activated from injured reserve by Hurricanes

Montgomery hired as Blues coach, replaces Bannister

Capitals have to ‘chip away’ offensively without injured Ovechkin

Montgomery brings ‘full package’ as Blues coach, GM says

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Utah, seek 4th straight win without Matthews

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Necas becoming ‘home run hitter’ for Hurricanes

Kaprizov day to day for Wild with lower-body injury

Ovechkin out 4-6 weeks for Capitals with broken leg