Top 2025 NHL Draft prospects from CHL, U.S. NTDP ready to go head-to-head

LONDON, Ontario -- Porter Martone said the objective for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota is simple.

“We want to win both games,” said Martone, who is the captain of the Canadian Hockey League team. “We got to come out, bond as a group, as a team, and try to beat the U.S. in both games."

The inaugural event, which features a two-game series between some of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft from the CHL and the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 Team, will be played here at Canada Life Place on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET) and at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario, on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET).

"NHL general managers and scouting personnel are looking forward to the initial CHL USA Prospects Challenge series as it presents a unique competition missing on the scouting calendar, the best of the USA vs. the best of the CHL," director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr said. "No other event or tournament provides this best-on-best prospect rivalry, and fans are guaranteed two exciting games that will showcase some of the top talent of the 2025 NHL draft class."

The CHL players selected for the games, from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League, were chosen by NHL Central Scouting after consultation with the 32 NHL teams.

Martone, a center with Brampton (OHL), will serve as CHL captain in both games, and defensemen Blake Fiddler of Edmonton (WHL) and Matthew Schaefer of Erie (OHL), and forward Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton (QMJHL) will be the alternate captains.

"I'm really excited," Martone said. "It's going to be a good experience for all these draft eligible prospects from the CHL. We're going to show what we can do and what we can bring the table.”

Martone, an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected top-3 pick in the 2025 draft, is captain of Brampton and leads it with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games.

"I think fans will enjoy it because both teams are trying to win and also trying to show off their skill so it's going to be very competitive," Martone said.

The NTDP U-18 team has two players listed as A skaters on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list: forward William Moore and defenseman Charlton Trethewey.

"[Moore's] understanding of the game in all zones is one of his best assets and he goes to tough areas," associate director of NHL Central Scouting David Gregory said. "Trethewey finds the open man and can play at good pace, and he likes to defend. You can see that two-way game where you can put him out in any situation."