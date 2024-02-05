Tocchet hoping Oilers don't break Penguins' NHL record 17-game winning streak

TORONTO -- Rick Tocchet would rather the Edmonton Oilers not break the record for longest winning streak in NHL history.

The Vancouver Canucks coach was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93 when they won 17 consecutive games, a number the Oilers can match when they face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS).

“I hate when guys say they want people to break their records, I don’t want them to break our record,” Tocchet said during NHL All-Star Weekend. “But it is impressive and that team is playing lights out, they’re very dangerous.”

Edmonton extended its streak to 16 games with a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 27, its last game before the NHL All-Star break. The Oilers have not lost since falling 3-1 at the New York Islanders on Dec. 19.

Pittsburgh won every game it played from March 9-April 10, 1993. Its streak came to an end with a 6-6 tie at the New Jersey Devils on April 14, 1993, the last day of the regular season. The shootout was introduced in the NHL for the 2005-06 season.

“When you win 17 in a row and you’re on a roll like Edmonton is, there are some games you shouldn’t win,” Tocchet said. “I’m not sure about Edmonton, I guess they deserved to win every game, I don’t know, but there were a couple of games where we didn’t deserve (to win). ‘Ulfie’ (Ulf) Samuelsson scored in overtime to beat Montreal to [tie] the record (15 games, set by the New York Islanders in 1981-82). A lot of things have to go your way. Obviously a hot goaltender and things like that.”

During the streak, the Oilers have averaged 3.81 goals per game (tied with the Vancouver Canucks for fourth in the NHL in that span) and have allowed an NHL-low 1.50 goals per game.

Center Connor McDavid has 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) during the streak, and center Leon Draisaitl has 23 (10 goals, 13 assists).

Goalie Stuart Skinner has won 12 games during the run with a 1.41 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and one shutout. He’s two victories from tying Tiny Thompson (1929-30 Boston Bruins), Tom Barrasso (1992-93 Penguins), Jonas Hiller (2013-14 Anaheim Ducks) and Sergei Bobrovsky (2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets) for the longest winning streak by a goalie.