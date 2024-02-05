Tocchet hoping Oilers don't break Penguins' NHL record 17-game winning streak

Canucks coach played for Pittsburgh during 1992-93 run; Edmonton can tie mark at Vegas on Tuesday

2-3 Tocchet on EDM winning streak

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Rick Tocchet would rather the Edmonton Oilers not break the record for longest winning streak in NHL history.

The Vancouver Canucks coach was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93 when they won 17 consecutive games, a number the Oilers can match when they face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS).

“I hate when guys say they want people to break their records, I don’t want them to break our record,” Tocchet said during NHL All-Star Weekend. “But it is impressive and that team is playing lights out, they’re very dangerous.”

Edmonton extended its streak to 16 games with a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 27, its last game before the NHL All-Star break. The Oilers have not lost since falling 3-1 at the New York Islanders on Dec. 19.

Pittsburgh won every game it played from March 9-April 10, 1993. Its streak came to an end with a 6-6 tie at the New Jersey Devils on April 14, 1993, the last day of the regular season. The shootout was introduced in the NHL for the 2005-06 season.

“When you win 17 in a row and you’re on a roll like Edmonton is, there are some games you shouldn’t win,” Tocchet said. “I’m not sure about Edmonton, I guess they deserved to win every game, I don’t know, but there were a couple of games where we didn’t deserve (to win). ‘Ulfie’ (Ulf) Samuelsson scored in overtime to beat Montreal to [tie] the record (15 games, set by the New York Islanders in 1981-82). A lot of things have to go your way. Obviously a hot goaltender and things like that.”

During the streak, the Oilers have averaged 3.81 goals per game (tied with the Vancouver Canucks for fourth in the NHL in that span) and have allowed an NHL-low 1.50 goals per game.

Center Connor McDavid has 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) during the streak, and center Leon Draisaitl has 23 (10 goals, 13 assists).

Goalie Stuart Skinner has won 12 games during the run with a 1.41 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and one shutout. He’s two victories from tying Tiny Thompson (1929-30 Boston Bruins), Tom Barrasso (1992-93 Penguins), Jonas Hiller (2013-14 Anaheim Ducks) and Sergei Bobrovsky (2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets) for the longest winning streak by a goalie.

'NHL Tonight' crew talks about the rest of the Oilers' season

But it hasn’t always been easy. Edmonton has had its share of breaks through the streak, but according to players participating at All-Star Weekend in Toronto, it takes more than luck to go on a run of that length.

“We had a nine- or 10-game win streak early in my career in Nashville,” Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg said. “A lot has to go right over a long time. We just played them and I thought we played a really good game, I thought we had enough chances to beat them but they’re on a roll.

“It’s one of those things that you can’t describe it. Their goaltender was playing really well, and I think we hit four or five posts that earlier in the season against Edmonton, they were on the other side [going in].”

The Oilers were considered Stanley Cup contenders entering the season but got off to a 2-9-1 start and fell to the bottom of the NHL standings. Edmonton replaced coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Manson with Kris Knoblauch and Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey respectively on Nov. 12. Edmonton was 3-9-1 at the time.

Under Knoblauch, the Oilers are 26-6-0, including winning eight straight from Nov. 24-Dec. 12. Their two lengthy winning streaks are separated by three consecutive losses.

“It’s not easy, you need some bounces,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “What they went through early in the year is probably a big reason why they’re so hungry and they've been able to find their game like that. They were challenged early on and have responded the right way and been able to throw a lot of wins together.

“It’s not easy, the League is so competitive and anyone can beat anyone. I think that’s really impressive. That’s quite the streak, and for anyone that’s been a part of it, I’m sure it’s been fun.”

NHL Now discusses the Oilers' dominance and more

Crosby and the Penguins went on a 15-game winning streak in 2012-13. The Blue Jackets won 16 straight in 2016-17.

“I was kind of part of the Columbus team when they went on the 16 one,” Seattle Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand said. “I think I only played in a few of those games. There is a little bit of luck with some games, but I feel if you’re on a streak like that you’re winning for a reason. I would say they’re a team that’s riding a hot streak, feeling good and playing good hockey.”

If Edmonton ties the record Tuesday, it can break it at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

“I remember going on some 22-1 runs in junior," Islanders forward Mathew Barzal said. "Everything is just moving so smoothly and everybody is working together, that’s the biggest thing.

“I’ve been following (the Oilers') run a little bit, their depth scoring with [center Ryan] McLeod and [forward Warren] Foegele has been great. Even when we played them back then (the game before the streak began), they’re tough to play against, especially with Connor [McDavid] and Leon [Draisaitl]. And aside from them, with their system and structure, they’re not an easy team to play against.”

The Oilers winning streak is bound to end at some point; whether a new NHL record is set before it does will be determined this week.

“I think in junior [London Knights, 2015-2016] we won 17 in a row to win the Memorial Cup,” St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas said. “It’s hard. For them it’s a little different with the way they started the year and they needed to claw back in. It’s exciting when you’re on it, you feel like you can’t lose and everyone is pulling in the right direction.

"You also don’t want to have the game when you lose the streak, so you’re motivated by that. It’s pretty exciting to see. The streak that we were on it was pretty magical, it was super special to be part of it.”

