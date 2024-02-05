Oilers game-by-game recap of 16-game winning streak

The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from tying the NHL record for the longest winning streak in a season.

Edmonton (29-15-1) has won 16 straight games and will visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS) with a chance to tie the record of 17, set by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93.

The Oilers winning streak began Dec. 21 with a 6-3 win at the New Jersey Devils, which ended a three-game losing streak. Along the way, Edmonton broke the franchise record of nine straight wins, set in 2000-01 and equaled last season, and the record by a Canadian team of 12 consecutive wins, set by the Montreal Canadiens in 1967-68.

Here is a game-by-game look at the Oilers winning streak:

Dec. 21: Edmonton Oilers 6, New Jersey Devils 3 (at Prudential Center)

The Oilers were down 3-2 going into the third period before Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Erne scored in a span of 1:09 early in the period to take control of the game. Ryan McLeod scored twice, including the Oilers' fourth goal of the third period at 9:04. Calvin Pickard made 23 saves for Edmonton, which ended a three-game losing streak.

Dec. 22: Edmonton Oilers 4, New York Rangers 3 (at Madison Square Garden)

Trailing 1-0 after two periods, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Warren Foegele and McLeod each scored in the first 9:52 of the third to give Edmonton a 4-1 lead. The Rangers got two goals in the final five minutes, but Stuart Skinner made 31 saves and the Oilers held on for the win.

Dec. 28: Edmonton Oilers 5, San Jose Sharks 0 (at SAP Center)

McLeod, Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Draisaitl scored in the first period to get the Oilers out to a 4-0 lead. Edmonton scored four times on its first 12 shots against Magnus Chrona, who was making his NHL debut and got pulled after the period. Nugent-Hopkins added a goal in the second period, and Skinner made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Dec. 30: Edmonton Oilers 3, Los Angeles Kings 2, SO (at Crypto.com Arena)

After the Oilers fell behind 2-0 in the first period, McDavid and Draisaitl scored in the second period to tie the game. Neither team scored in the third. Skinner made 26 saves before stopping Anze Kopitar in the shootout. Derek Ryan then scored for Edmonton on his attempt to give the Oilers their fourth consecutive win.

Dec. 31: Edmonton Oilers 7, Anaheim Ducks 2 (at Honda Center)

Foegele had two goals and three assists for his first five-point game in the NHL, including scoring twice in the second period when Edmonton took a 5-1 lead. Draisaitl finished with a goal and two assists, and McLeod and a goal and an assist. Pickard made 28 saves for his third win of the season.

Jan. 2: Edmonton Oilers 5, Philadelphia Flyers 2 (at Rogers Place)

McDavid had a goal and four assists for his second five-point game of the season and 10th in the NHL and became the fifth-fastest player to reach 900 NHL points. Nugent-Hopkins scored on the power play with 55 seconds left in the second period to put the Oilers up 3-2. Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins each scored in the third period to seal the victory. Skinner made 35 saves for his fourth consecutive win.

Jan. 6: Edmonton Oilers 3, Ottawa Senators 1 (at Rogers Place)

Hyman had his third hat trick of the season, providing all the offense for the Oilers. He scored on a power play in the second period and added two more goals in the third. Skinner made 29 saves, and McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games, matching Edmonton's winning streak.

Jan. 9: Edmonton Oilers 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (at United Center)

Tied 1-1 after the first period, McDavid scored 1:32 into the second period to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead and extend his point streak to eight games. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves. It was the sixth consecutive game Edmonton allowed two or fewer goals.

Jan. 11: Edmonton Oilers 3, Detroit Red Wings 2, OT (at Little Caesars Arena)

The Oilers had a 2-1 lead in the third period, but Olli Maatta scored with 3:57 left to tie the game. Darnell Nurse scored 1:20 into overtime to give Edmonton the win, and Pickard made 15 saves. With the victory, the Oilers tied a franchise record for their longest winning streak (nine games) set in 2000-01 and matched last season.

Jan. 13: Edmonton Oilers 2, Montreal Canadiens 1, OT (at Belle Centre)

Cole Caufield gave Montreal the lead 1:43 into the first period before Draisaitl tied it 1-1, 38 seconds into the third. Bouchard scored a power-play goal at 2:01 of overtime to give Edmonton it's franchise-record 10th straight win. Skinner made 23 saves, and McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games.

Jan. 16: Edmonton Oilers 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (at Rogers Place)

Auston Matthews scored on the first shot of the game, and Morgan Rielly scored at 10:52 of the second period to put the Maple Leafs up 2-0. Draisaitl scored at 15:41 of the second, and Ryan tied it 2-2 at 2:27 of the third period. McLeod put the Oilers ahead 3-2 at 16:55, and Bouchard scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory. Skinner made 25 saves for his eighth straight win.

Jan. 18: Edmonton Oilers 4, Seattle Kraken 2 (at Rogers Place)

Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann scored in the first period to give Seattle a 2-0 lead, but Edmonton responded with three goals in the second. Foegele scored 37 seconds into the period and Draisaitl tied the game 4:01 later. Foegele added his second at 7:38 to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead before Hyman scored on the power play in the third for the 4-2 final. Skinner made 25 saves to extend his win streak to nine games, one off the Edmonton franchise record set by Grant Fuhr in 1985-86.

Jan. 20: Edmonton Oilers 3, Calgary Flames 1 (at Scotiabank Saddledome)

The game was tied 1-1 going into the third period before Sam Gagner scored the go-ahead goal at 1:39, banking in a centering pass from behind the net off Flames goalie Dan Vladar. Skinner made 26 saves for his 10th consecutive win, tying Fuhr's record. Edmonton's 13th consecutive win set a record for longest winning streak by a Canadian team, besting the Montreal Canadiens, who won 12 straight in 1967-68.

Jan 23: Edmonton Oilers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (at Rogers Place)

With the game tied 1-1 after the first period, Evander Kane, McDavid and Dylan Holloway scored in the third period to give Edmonton a 4-1 lead. Skinner finished with 27 saves for his 11th consecutive win, breaking Fuhr's franchise record.

Jan. 25: Edmonton Oilers 3, Chicago Blackhawks 0 (at Rogers Place)

Pickard made 27 saves for his first shutout with the Oilers and fifth of his career. McDavid had two goals and an assist, scoring on the power play at 1:37 of the second period and setting up Hyman at 6:34 of the third period. McDavid added an empty-net goal for his 19th of the season, and Edmonton tied the 1981-82 New York Islanders and 2012-13 Pittsburgh Penguins for the third-longest winning streak in NHL history.

Jan. 27: Edmonton Oilers 4, Nashville Predators 1 (at Rogers Place)

The Oilers had a 2-0 lead after the second period before McDavid's 20th of the season made it 3-0 at 9:12 of the third. Colton Sissons cut it to 3-1 with 6:35 remaining, but Hyman scored an empty-net goal with 3:19 left for his 30th of the season. Skinner made 28 saves for his 12th straight win and Edmonton won its 16th straight game, moving within one from tying the NHL record.