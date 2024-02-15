Harley making most of extended chance with Stars

DALLAS -- Thomas Harley has raised his profile in the NHL after playing his way onto the top pair for the Dallas Stars with Miro Heiskanen this season.

Entering their game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+), the 22-year-old defenseman has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) averaging 20:03 of ice-time in 50 games this season.

At this time last year, Harley was in the American Hockey League, waiting for his chance to play in the NHL.

"It was the best thing for me going to the AHL," Harley said. "I played 22 minutes a night, really honed in on my defense and [penalty kill] and things like that, and it worked out well. The [management] upstairs, they know what they're doing."

A first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (No. 18), Harley finished his junior career with Mississauga of the Ontario Hockey League in 2020, and was on the taxi squad that went to the Edmonton bubble where the NHL playoffs were held as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his debut in a round-robin game, playing 10:58 before not playing in the remainder of the playoffs.

The Stars coaching staff wanted to see Harley's defensive game improve, which is why he was sent to Texas of the AHL in 2021-22. He had 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) that season, which each led AHL rookies. He was rewarded with 34 games in the NHL the next season (2021-22), which included scoring his first goal and averaging 13:41 of average ice time per game.

Harley said he was ready to make the leap to the NHL full-time at the start of the 2022-23 season, but struggled defensively in training camp.

"It's always been my defending," Harley said. "If you look at where I was two years ago, or even last year in training camp, versus where I was in the [2023] playoffs, it's two really different players. I played a whole lot better. Whether it's off the rush or in the corners or anything like that, I really bared down and focused on working on that."