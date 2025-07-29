Lindsay born 100 years ago, among greatest left wings in NHL history

The NHLPA's annual most valuable player award, voted by the players themselves, was reintroduced as the Ted Lindsay Award in 2009-10, in honor of its namesake's trailblazing work.

"Ted's willingness to stand up for his fellow players helped lay the foundation for modern sports unions," NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh said. "He saw the value in a unified voice for players, which is integral to the work that we do here at the NHLPA to this day.

"In recognition of his work, the NHLPA renamed the most outstanding player award (formerly named the Lester B. Pearson Award) after Ted. It's a fitting tribute to his relentless leadership, his integrity, and his tireless efforts on behalf of the players."

Lindsay last presented the award in 2017, on stage to hand it to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. His fragile health left him unable to attend the 2018 NHL Awards, 10 months before his death.

"I'm honored to have my name on a trophy to the game I loved and still love, and will do anything for, if I can, in the twilight years of my life," he said over breakfast in his Las Vegas hotel suite the morning of the 2017 awards. "As long as I can keep in good health, I'll do whatever I can and stay involved however I can. Hockey is the greatest game in the world, bar none. You don't hide when you get on the ice. You can't hide. You either show that you've got something, or you don't have anything."