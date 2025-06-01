Lindsay's 4-goal game in 1955 Stanley Cup Final was one for the ages

The Canadiens, meanwhile, would begin their unprecedented run of five consecutive championships in 1956. They added 12 more titles -- 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1976-79, 1986 and 1993 -- before the Red Wings won their next Stanley Cup in 1997.
None of that mattered on April 14, 1955, Lindsay having scored seven goals with 12 assists in 11 playoff games, with just 12 penalty minutes, to earn the right to squire the trophy around Olympia ice.
Wrote Montreal Star sports editor Baz O’Meara: “Wings were highly elated as Ted Lindsay accepted the Stanley Cup after he had shaken hands all around with Habs, an unusual action for him because he has so often shaken his fists at them.”
Lindsay's four-goal record was equaled by Richard two years later in Game 1 of the 1957 Cup Final against the Boston Bruins. They joined Newsy Lalonde of the Canadiens and Frank Foyston of the Seattle Metropolitans, who did it in Games 2 and 3, respectively, when the two teams met in 1919, and Babe Dye of the Toronto St. Patricks, who did it against the Vancouver Millionaires in Game 5 of the 1922 Final.
Lindsay, Richard and six others share the NHL record with three goals in a single period of a Cup Final game: Foyston in 1919, Jack Darragh of the original Ottawa Senators in 1920, Busher Jackson of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1932, Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers in 1985, Dirk Graham of the Blackhawks in 1992 and Peter Forsberg of the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.
Dismissed sarcastically midseason by Montreal sportswriters, no matter that they would be the NHL’s regular-season champions, two points better than the Canadiens, the Red Wings were glowing in victory.
Terrible Ted, with a grin, couldn’t help himself.
“Not bad for a bunch of bums,” he said. “Now, where’s the beer?”
The brew was nowhere to be found, but there was plenty of Champagne to go around the victors’ dressing room.
Top photo: Ted Lindsay in a Detroit Red Wings portrait, and the Windsor Star of April 6, 1955 reports on Lindsay’s four goals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.