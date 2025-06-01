Lindsay's 4-goal game in 1955 Stanley Cup Final was one for the ages

You’ll find Ted Lindsay’s name in the Stanley Cup Final record book twice, for one explosive game 70 years ago.

The late Detroit Red Wings legend is tied with four other players for most goals in one game (four), and with seven others for most goals scored in a single period (three). His prodigious output came on April 5, 1955, in Game 2 of the Final against the Montreal Canadiens, a 7-1 victory at Olympia Stadium.

Lindsay woke up simmering on any game day, his focus sharpening and intensity growing as face-off approached. By the time the puck hit the ice, “Terrible Ted” was on full boil, taking no prisoners, his favorite part of the rink being the corners where he separated, he would say, “the men from the chickens.”

So it’s remarkable that with the Stanley Cup on the line, the Red Wings defending their 1954 championship against their most rugged, bitter opponent, it wasn’t Lindsay who cooled his heels in the penalty box when things got rough.