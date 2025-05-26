Richard maintains monumental presence in Quebec 25 years after death

It has been 25 years since the May 27, 2000 death of Montreal Canadiens legend Maurice Richard, more than 65 years since the greatest goal-scorer of his generation played his final game.

Yet to this day, the mighty Rocket remains a vital part of Quebec's fabric in many ways. He still is spoken of reverentially, his exploits still discussed, his influence and impact on hockey and the political landscape of his native province still the subject of study.

On Sunday at Bell Centre in Montreal, many of Richard's family members in attendance, two Quebec government representatives announced that the Rocket has been designated an official historic figure in the province, a plaque unveiled to mark the honor.

For decades after his 1960 retirement, Richard would suggest that his fame would be fleeting, that he expected he would fade from public view. That day has not come, nor will it any time soon.