Kennedy's pep talk to Maple Leafs from atop goal net captured in famous photo

Captain 'lectured' team ahead of 1949 Stanley Cup championship

Leafs

© Imperial Oil-Turofsky collection

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week delivers the story behind the story of a unique hockey photo featuring the 1948-49 Toronto Maple Leafs being "lectured" by captain Ted Kennedy from a rare, high vantage point.

This posed photo, taken at Maple Leaf Gardens by famed Toronto photographer Nat Turofsky and part of the Hockey Hall of Fame's photo collection, is fascinating in many ways.

Start with the fact it's rare to see a hockey player, in this case Toronto Maple Leafs captain Ted "Teeder" Kennedy, giving a pep talk from atop a goal net.

Also unusual was the fact that Maple Leafs coach Clarence "Hap" Day was not in the picture, although Day guided them to championships in 1942, 1945, 1947 and 1948.

The 1948-49 season was Kennedy's first as captain. He succeeded retiring center Syl Apps, who entered the Hall of Fame with the Class of 1961, after the Maple Leafs won their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship. Although Kennedy became captain when the picture was taken, Teeder's sweater sports an "A" as alternate captain and not the traditional "C."

No less an oddity was the defending champions' performance that season chasing an unprecedented third straight title. Toronto finished 1948-49 in fourth place (22-25 with 13 ties), 18 points behind the League-leading Detroit Red Wings ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Anyone who underestimated us going into the playoffs," said right wing Howie Meeker, "didn't know how good we could be when the chips were down."

Toronto defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in NHL Semifinals and then swept Detroit in the four-game Stanley Cup Final.

"It was a very special time to be a fan of the Maple Leafs," said Kevin Shea, author of "The Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club: Official Centennial Publication," where the team photo originally appeared on page 95.

Beginning with a two-game cup of coffee in 1942-43, Kennedy played 12 full seasons in the NHL, retiring after 1954-55, only to make a 30-game comeback in 1956-57. He played for five Stanley Cup-winning teams, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1966 and named among the 100 Greatest NHL Players as part of the League's Centennial celebration in 2017.

Teeder was a key component of the NHL's first dynasty: championships from 1947 to 1949 and a fourth in 1951, not to mention his first in 1945.

"And if you were to ask Kennedy," Shea concluded, "his team should have won in 1950 too!"

Latest News

Kuemper makes 23 saves, Kings shut out Jets for 1st home win

Gauthier gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks score 7 to pull away from Panthers

Schmid makes 24 saves, Golden Knights shut out Red Wings

Wild top Predators in OT after allowing tying goal by Stamkos with 0.3 seconds left

Olofsson scores twice, Avalanche cool off Lightning

Rantanen, Stars rally past Oilers, extend point streak to 7

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth defeat Sabres

Wilson says making Canada Olympic roster 'would mean the world'

Mailbag: Maple Leafs still trying to find way without Marner; next Makar contract

Mammoth GM discusses team’s strong start, growth in Utah with NHL.com

Flyers recover to defeat Canadiens in shootout

Khusnutdinov, Bruins rally past Islanders in shootout

Kochetkov makes 25 saves in season debut, Hurricanes shut out Rangers

Jagr cheers on Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Maple Leafs visit Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

NHL Status Report: Kochetkov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today