Hall finds perfect role in 1st full season with Hurricanes

Hall was acquired by Carolina from the Chicago Blackhawks as part of a three-way trade that sent forward Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars on Jan. 24, 2025.

The trade ended a frustrating season and-a-half tenure with Chicago for Hall.

A knee injury limited him to 10 games in 2023-24, and he had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 46 games last season before he was traded.

Hall helped the Hurricanes down the stretch last season with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 31 games, and then had six points (two goals, four assists) in 15 playoff games.

Carolina was eliminated in five games in the Eastern Conference Final by the Florida Panthers, who went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season.

“It’s all about him and what his attitude was coming in,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I was happy with how he was willing to do whatever we needed him to do. For a guy with that pedigree, that’s not always the case.

“He doesn’t look like a guy who’s been in the League for as long as he has. He’s playing with the young kids and maybe that helps too, keeping him going. I don’t want to say he’s been a surprise, you expect that out of him, but he’s been a really welcomed addition.”

Hall was selected by Edmonton No. 1 in the 2010 NHL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Oilers before being traded to the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Adam Larsson on June 29, 2016. Hall spent four seasons in New Jersey, winning the Hart Trophy as the NHL most valuable player in 2017-18 with 93 points (39 goals, 54 assists) in 76 games.

He was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in Dec. 2019, and signed with the Buffalo Sabres as an unrestricted free agent the following season. Things didn’t work out Buffalo, and he was traded to the Boston Bruins after playing 37 games with the Sabres.

Hall had success in Boston before heading to Chicago, and is finding similar prosperity in Carolina.

“After I left Boston, I wanted to be in a situation just like that and I think I really found it here,” Hall said. “It’s a credit to the organization, to the coaches, to the guys that have been here for a while, it’s an easy place to come in and play and be yourself. I’ve had lot of fun with it.”

Hall’s evolution from a first-line forward to a responsible defensive player that can provide secondary offense has not always been smooth. But Brind’Amour has been able to get the most out of the speedy wing in the back half of his career.

“That’s why I’m really impressed, he’s got a different kind of role,” Brind’Amour said. “On other teams, he was the man, and that’s not kind of how we operate, and he doesn’t have any issue with that. He wants to win and do whatever he can to help our group do that and you can see that the way that he’s played with us.”