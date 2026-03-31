Hall finds perfect role in 1st full season with Hurricanes

Taylor Hall has found his comfort zone with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The 34-year-old is playing a role that has him producing at his highest offensive rate since 2021-22. He’s in his 16th NHL season and first full season with Carolina after being traded there in January 2025.
“It’s funny, you play 30 games (for Carolina) last year and you think you’re comfortable and you know the system and everything,” Hall recently told NHL.com. “But the way that we play and the structure and details we have when we’re playing well, I think I’m just really starting to figure out the way I can play to best contribute on this team.”
Hall has 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 73 games for the Hurricanes, who play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) in what could be a preview of a first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Hurricanes (46-21-6) lead the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference with 98 points. The Blue Jackets (38-24-12) have 88 points and enter Monday as the second wild card in the East.
One reason the Hurricanes are poised to win the division and possibly home-ice advantage in the East is the play of Hall, who is the left wing on Carolina’s second line with center Logan Stankoven and right wing Jackson Blake.
“I think I’ve played well with the line I’ve been on, with the system and the way we play,” Hall said. “I’m an extinctive player and the way that we play sometimes curtails some of those instincts in a good way. Sometimes you have to figure out where you can make plays, and it has to become an automatic that you have to be where you need to be. Getting used to that takes longer than 30 games.”