Chychrun lifts Capitals to OT win against Lightning

Tom Wilson circled around the back of the net and passed from the left side to Chychrun, who scored at the back door with a shot that went off the right post and in.

Wilson had a goal and two assists, and Dylan Strome had two assists for the Capitals (3-1-0), who have won three straight. Logan Thompson made 17 saves.

Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves for the Lightning (1-2-1), who won 4-3 at the Boston Bruins on Monday. Nikita Kucherov had an assist for his 997th NHL point in his 807th game.

Guentzel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 7:06 of the first period with his first goal of the season. Anthony Cirelli won a face-off back to Ryan McDonagh at the left point, and McDonagh passed down to Guentzel, who scored through the five-hole on a one-timer from the right hash marks.

Aliaksei Protas tied it 1-1 at 17:38 of the second period. Connor McMichael got to a puck that Wilson sent into the zone, and as he skated behind the Lightning net he passed behind him to Protas, who scored into the open left side of the net on a one-timer from low in the left circle.

Point gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 1:23 of the third period when he tipped Victor Hedman’s shot past Thompson from the high slot with three seconds remaining on a power play.

Wilson tied it 2-2 on the power play at 4:56, redirecting Strome’s point shot.

Tampa Bay defenseman Max Crozier left the game in the first period because of an undisclosed injury.