Boeser hat trick lifts Canucks past Lightning for 3rd straight win 

Boeser scored twice in the second period and completed his fifth career hat trick, a natural hat trick, with his 21st goal of the season into an empty net with 1:18 left in the third. The goal moved him into a tie for the NHL lead with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored, Quinn Hughes had three assists and Thatcher Demko made 28 saves for the Canucks (19-9-1), who have won three in a row.

Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves for the Lightning (13-12-5), who were without defenseman Victor Hedman for the first time this season because of an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Point opened the scoring 1:25 into the game, tapping the puck into an open net at the back post off a pass by Mikhail Sergachev for a 1-0 lead.

Kuzmenko tied it 1-1 on the power play at 6:08, one-timing Hughes’ pass under the blocker of Vasilevskiy from the top of the left face-off circle.

Boeser put Vancouver ahead 2-1 at 9:29 of the second period, chipping in a rebound on the backhand from the left side of the crease.

Boeser made it 3-1 at 16:52 with a one-timer past the blocker from the high slot.