TORONTO -- Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.
Lightning defeat Maple Leafs, gain in Atlantic
Kucherov has 3 points to take over NHL scoring lead; Matthews scores No. 63 in loss
Kucherov leads the NHL with 130 points (42 goals, 88 assists) in 74 games this season, three more than Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. He also set a Lightning record for points in a season, breaking his own mark set in 2018-19 (128 points).
“Obviously, I knew (I set the record),” Kucherov said. “It felt good. It felt even better that we got the 'W' today. I’m happy.
“We stuck to the game plan throughout the game and tried to be consistent with our game and found a way to win.”
Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Nicholas Paul and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning (42-26-7), who were coming off a loss but are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
Tampa Bay moved four points back of Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division.
“I think the whole bench knew we had a lot better (after the first period),” said Lightning forward Brandon Hagel, who had two assists. “It wasn’t a specific thing, it was just everyone could feel it on the bench that it wasn’t going our way right now and there was lots of room for improvement, and we were able to come out of that first period in a good spot and were able to respond in the second and obviously the third.”
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 63rd goal of the season for the Maple Leafs (43-23-9), who had won three in a row and could have clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs if they had earned at least one point. Joseph Woll made 21 saves.
“I thought we had a good first, and then come period two, we had our moments, but we just gave too much I think against a good team,” Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly said.
Hedman gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game at 10:03 of the first period. He scored blocker side from the point through traffic during a delayed penalty.
Matthews tied it 1-1 at 19:00 when he one-timed a pass from Rielly from above the right circle on a power play.
Point put the Lightning back in front 2-1 at 2:54 of the second period. He tucked a backhand around the right pad of Woll after receiving a touch pass from Kucherov, who was below the goal line.
“[Kucherov] is special. He’s a special player,” Paul said. “You kind of watch him play and you try and do it in practice and it looks nothing like what he’s doing out there in the game. His vision, his skating, his hands, shot, his deception, you name it, you just watch him play and it’s crazy. That pass, it’s a rim down, he one-touches it off the wall, a little toe-drag pass right on to Point and another toe-drag to the back of the net. You don’t see that every night and he’s making those plays all over the ice.”
Stamkos made it 3-1 at 8:47 when he beat Woll five-hole from the left circle on a 2-on-1.
“You make little mistakes, letdowns in the defensive end, and obviously there’s a lot of skill, a lot of talent on that team and they make you pay,” Matthews said. “We kind of dug ourselves a hole there and we couldn’t climb out of it. Especially in the third I thought we were pretty flat.”
Paul pushed it to 4-1 at 14:19 of the third period with his 20th goal of the season. He knocked down a puck in the neutral zone and skated into the top of the right circle before roofing a shot under the crossbar.
Kucherov had the secondary assist on the play.
“I get to stand there every night, and I hope other people watch just how uniquely talented [Kucherov] is, but you can’t be that way unless you have an internal drive," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "And if you watch the way he played the third period with the compete and being on top and doing all those things that other plays do but don’t get as much credit for, he’s a marvel to watch, and in a big game we needed him, he was unreal."
NOTES: Kucherov has seven points (one goal, six assists) during a four-game point streak. ... Matthews’ goal was his 641st NHL point (362 goals, 279 assists), moving him past Ron Ellis for sole possession of sixth place in Maple Leafs history. ... Rielly had an assist and a minus-1 rating in 23:14 of ice time in his return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot left after a fight with Ryan Reaves at 3:10 of the third period, but Cooper said he was “fine” after the game.