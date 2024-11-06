Binnington helps Blues top Lightning, moves into 2nd on franchise wins list

Binnington moved into second place in Blues history with his 149th NHL win, passing Jake Allen behind Mike Liut (151).

Jordan Kyrou, Oskar Sundqvist and Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis (7-6-0), who have won two straight to start a five-game homestand.

Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning (7-6-0), who have lost three straight after winning three in a row.

The first period ended early, and the teams were sent to their respective locker rooms with 1:11 remaining after Dylan Holloway was tended to and stretchered to the Blues locker room. The forward was hit high off the side of the face by a Nick Paul shot and continued his shift until he got to the bench.

The remainder of the period finished, and the second period began immediately after.

Nick Perbix put the Lightning ahead 1-0 at 2:39 of the second period, skating in off the left and stuffing in his own rebound.

Sundqvist tied it 1-1 at 7:57, crashing the net and finishing Matthew Kessel's one-timer from the blue line.

Toropchenko put the Blues ahead 2-1 at 18:25 when he found a loose puck in the slot and roofed a wrist shot into the top right corner.

Kyrou made it 3-1 at 8:51 of the third period, converting Brayden Schenn's pass to the slot from the left wall.

Victor Hedman cut it to 3-2 at 11:43 after a Blues turnover on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.