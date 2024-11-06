Holloway taken from bench on stretcher during Blues game

Forward was hit in neck by shot from Lightning forward Paul

Dylan Holloway

© Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Dylan Holloway was taken from the bench on a stretcher in the first period for the St. Louis Blues against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Holloway was hit in the neck by a shot from Lightning forward Nick Paul that deflected off the stick of Jordan Kyrou at 17:32 of the first. The forward finished his shift, playing another 16 seconds, before skating to the bench.

Play was then halted during a stoppage with 1:11 remaining in the period, when Holloway was being attended to on the bench by the Blues' medical staff. After a few minutes, he was placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

The officials decided to send both teams to their locker rooms after Holloway was taken away, with the remaining 1:11 to be played after the intermission.

Holloway has six points (four goals, two assists) in 12 games this season, his first with St. Louis after signing a two-year contract on Aug. 20.

