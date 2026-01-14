Lightning edge Penguins in shootout, tie franchise record with 11th straight win

Malkin tied it 1-1 with the extra attacker at 17:44, picking up a loose puck from the wall and scoring his 10th goal this season on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle off the post on the far side.

“I thought (the game) could have went either way,” Penguins defenseman Connor Clifton said. “’Geno,’ big-time goal for him. We could have scored some other goals. (Silovs) had some great saves and held us in it and so did Vasilevskiy on the other side.

“Everyone’s happy after 60, I think. Obviously, they get the extra point, so they’re going home happy and we’re (ticked)."

Gage Goncalves and Nikita Kucherov scored in the shootout for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy allowed Egor Chinakhov to score in the third round, but made saves on Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby in the first two.

“It was two good teams going at it,” Goncalves said. “A lot of veteran guys on each side and, you know, nobody wanted to be the one to make that first big mistake. Nobody really made it tonight.”

Chinakhov nearly put Pittsburgh ahead at 14:23 of the first period, but had a tipped shot go off the left post.

“It’s kind of been different from game to game,” Penguins forward Bryan Rust said. “Over the weekend, I don’t know if we had all the tons of the looks that we wanted. I thought we got better at that tonight. We had a lot of really good looks.”

Darren Raddysh later could have given Tampa Bay a lead on a power play at 10:17 of the second period, when his one-timer from the left face-off circle got past Silovs’ glove but hit the crossbar.

NOTES: Kucherov had a 10-game point streak (25 points; 10 goals, 15 assists) and a nine-game multipoint streak (24 points; 10 goals, 14 assists) each end. ... Vasilevskiy extended his personal winning streak to eight games, matching John Gibson and Scott Wedgewood for the second-longest this season behind Brandon Bussi (nine). ... Malkin scored his sixth game-tying goal in the final three minutes of regulation to pass Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Rick Kehoe and Jake Guentzel (each with five) for the second most in franchise history. He only trails Crosby (eight). ... Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. ... Lightning forward Brayden Point did not play after sustaining an undisclosed injury against the Flyers on Monday. He is week to week, Cooper said. ... Rust led all skaters with six shots on goal in his return from missing two games with a lower-body injury.