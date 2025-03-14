Brink has 3 points, Flyers edge Lightning in shootout

Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist, Olle Lycksell had two assists, and Owen Tippett scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout for Philadelphia (28-31-8). Samuel Ersson had 17 saves through overtime and made four saves in the shootout.

"I think it felt great for everyone," Brink said. "Bit of a schneid there for a couple games. So it feels good to get a win."

Gage Goncalves, Zemgus Girgensons and Cam Atkinson scored for Tampa Bay (37-23-5). Jonas Johansson made 26 saves through overtime and three saves in the shootout.

Tampa Bay played without leading scorer Nikita Kucherov, who was out because of an illness.

"We had 15 even-strength shots on goal for the game," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "We had the puck way too much to just have that. The boys are working, they're just ... it's the harder they work, not much is getting done. In the end, we left a lot of plays on the table, and ultimately you do that, the game is in the balance, and that's what happened, we lost the extra point."

Brink was shifted onto a line with Poehling and Lycksell for the first time this season. He had been playing most of the last few months on a line with Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster, which had been Philadelphia's best. But coach John Tortorella put Travis Konecny with Cates and Foerster in hope of getting Konecny going.

Instead the move sparked Brink to his first two-goal game of the season.

"Bobby's been playing good, period," Tortorella said. "He just hasn't finished. He hasn't scored. Finds a way tonight to score, makes a nice play on 'Poehls' goal.

"He's a good match for Tyson and Cates. I need to get 'TK' going, I need to get something going with him. That's why I switched that. ... You look, [Brink] has eight goals coming into tonight's game, but he ends up with a ton of chances during the year. He just hasn't finished. Take him off that line, he scores two."