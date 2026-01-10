Lightning at Flyers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (26-13-3) at FLYERS (22-12-8)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP
Lightning projected lineup
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Nick Paul -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Carl Grundstrom
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Ginning
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body), Bobby Brink (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Konecny is day to day and will not play after missing the third period of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Brink took part in the Flyers' morning skate but the forward is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Drysdale was on the ice for the morning skate but the defenseman will not play after being placed on injured reserve Friday. ... Ginning, a defenseman, was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play.