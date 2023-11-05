Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Victor Hedman and Michael Eyssimont scored for the Lightning (5-3-3), who got their first road win of the season. Jonas Johansson made 24 saves.

Brady Tkachuk had two goals and an assist, and Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (4-6-0). Joonas Korpisalo allowed three goals on 20 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Anton Forsberg, who made 14 saves.

Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 12:58 of the first period, tipping a Mathieu Joseph wrist shot.

Hedman tied it 1-1 at 17:05 when he backhanded a loose puck in the low slot.

Point put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 with a wrist shot short side on a 2-on-2 rush 32 seconds into the second period. Johansson got the secondary assist on the play.

Eyssimont made it 3-1 at 4:57 with a highlight-reel goal. He split the defense on the rush and put a backhand top shelf while falling to the ice.

Point extended it to 4-1 at 18:19 when he jammed at a loose puck under Forsberg and it trickled across the goal line.

Giroux cut it to 4-2 at 1:17 of the third period with a one-timer from the point.

Point pushed it to 5-2 at 9:38 after redirecting a Steven Stamkos pass at the edge of the crease on the power play for the hat trick.

Tkachuk cut it to 5-3 at 11:08, scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot on the power play. It was Tkachuk’s fourth multigoal game of the season.

Kucherov responded 16 seconds later to make it 6-3, chipping the puck over Forsberg’s blocker in tight for his fifth point.

Batherson slid the puck five-hole on Johansson at 12:14 for the 6-4 final.