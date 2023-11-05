Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Latest News

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers
Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT
Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road
Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs

Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs
Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens
Lindgren, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in 3rd

Lindgren makes 34 saves, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid
O'Reilly hat trick propels Predators past Oilers

O'Reilly's hat trick, 4 points propel Predators past slumping Oilers
Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

NHL Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks against Panthers
WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds retire Marleau’s No. 12
Pacioretty skating, return from Achilles tear unclear

Pacioretty skating after Achilles injury, return for Capitals unclear
Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

Maple Leafs try to regroup with Liljegren placed on long-term injured reserve
On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

NHL On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll
CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus improving production in WHL
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Center has hat trick, assist, forward gets goal, 4 assists in 1st road win for Tampa Bay

Recap: Lightning at Senators 11.4.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Brayden Point had a hat trick and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and four assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-4 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Victor Hedman and Michael Eyssimont scored for the Lightning (5-3-3), who got their first road win of the season. Jonas Johansson made 24 saves.

Brady Tkachuk had two goals and an assist, and Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (4-6-0). Joonas Korpisalo allowed three goals on 20 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Anton Forsberg, who made 14 saves.

Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 12:58 of the first period, tipping a Mathieu Joseph wrist shot.

Hedman tied it 1-1 at 17:05 when he backhanded a loose puck in the low slot.

Point put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 with a wrist shot short side on a 2-on-2 rush 32 seconds into the second period. Johansson got the secondary assist on the play.

Eyssimont made it 3-1 at 4:57 with a highlight-reel goal. He split the defense on the rush and put a backhand top shelf while falling to the ice.

Point extended it to 4-1 at 18:19 when he jammed at a loose puck under Forsberg and it trickled across the goal line.

Giroux cut it to 4-2 at 1:17 of the third period with a one-timer from the point.

Point pushed it to 5-2 at 9:38 after redirecting a Steven Stamkos pass at the edge of the crease on the power play for the hat trick.

Tkachuk cut it to 5-3 at 11:08, scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot on the power play. It was Tkachuk’s fourth multigoal game of the season.

Kucherov responded 16 seconds later to make it 6-3, chipping the puck over Forsberg’s blocker in tight for his fifth point.

Batherson slid the puck five-hole on Johansson at 12:14 for the 6-4 final.