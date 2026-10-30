Red Wings prepared to 'wait as long as necessary' to trade Larkin

The only question now is when Detroit will trade him and what it will receive in return, but the crux of the problem remains: Larkin has requested a trade while limiting the market with his no-trade clause, hampering the Red Wings’ ability to make a deal that works for them.

They cannot give away their No. 1 center just because he wants to leave. The 30-year-old is a six-time 30-goal scorer in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value).

“With the teams that Dylan has on his list, it’s difficult to get something done,” Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said. “A trade like this, there are significant challenges when you’re trying to put a salary like Dylan’s into a team, trying to find the right pieces to give in return. So, it’s difficult.

“How long it takes, I’m not sure. But I’m prepared to wait as long as necessary to make sure that the return that we get is something that is good for the Red Wings overall.”

Horcoff said his goal is to get players who can help Detroit right away, but he’s open to all kinds of trades.

“Really, we’re just trying to find something that is fair for a return for someone of Dylan’s caliber,” Horcoff said. “He’s a heck of a player on a good contract, and it’s important for us.”

Larkin could help by further expanding his trade list, which is now reportedly 10 teams.

“There probably are certain teams in the League that, if they were on his list, it would be easier for us to come to a deal and come to an agreement,” Horcoff said. “But unfortunately, at this point, we’re not there yet.”