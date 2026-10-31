McDavid extends season-opening point streak to 14, Oilers blank Islanders

Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Jarry makes 18 saves for 2nd straight shutout

EDM@NYI: Nugent-Hopkins finds the back of the net in the 2nd

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 14 games with an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.

McDavid extended the streak on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ second goal of the game at 18:26 of the second period. He has 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) this season, three shy of matching the season-opening 17-game run he had to start 2021-22.

He is the first player to have at least 35 points in a single calendar month since Mario Lemieux did so three times during the 1992-93 season (37 in March, 36 in December and October).

Tristan Jarry made 18 saves for his second straight shutout, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers (10-2-2), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven and opened a three-game road trip that continues at the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Jarry made 24 saves in a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for the Islanders (7-5-2), who won their previous two games.

Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the second period, scoring off the rush after a feed from Kasperi Kapanen, who won a puck battle against Logan Stanley.

Vasily Podkolzin then quickly made it 2-0 at 9:50, redirecting a pass in front from Draisaitl for his second goal in three games.

Nugent-Hopkins scored again on a power play at 18:26, tapping in McDavid’s feed at the far post to give the Oilers a 3-0 lead. He has three goals in five games since making his season debut Oct. 22. Nugent-Hopkins missed Edmonton’s first nine this season because of a lower-body injury sustained during practice on Sept. 28.

Jason Dickinson scored an empty-net goal at 17:23 of the third period for the 4-0 final.

Oilers forward Isaac Howard left 2:22 into the game after a collision with Islanders forward Emil Heineman, who received a five-minute major penalty for kneeing and game misconduct.

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