Blues get three goals in third period to rally past Red Wings

Barron, Kaskimaki score 18 seconds apart; Raymond has goal, assist for Detroit

Blues at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- The St. Louis Blues rallied with three straight goals in the third period, including from Justin Barron and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki 18 seconds apart, for a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Barron and Jimmy Snuggerud each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (7-6-1), who opened a four-game road trip. Joel Hofer made 24 saves.

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (6-5-3), who were 5-1-3 in their previous nine games. John Gibson made 10 saves.

Barron one-timed a loose puck in the slot at 12:57 to tie it 4-4 before Kaskimaki put St. Louis in front 5-4 at 13:15 on a redirection of Alexey Torpochenko’s low shot from along the left boards.

It was Kaskimaki’s first NHL goal in his sixth game.

Pavel Buchnevich cut it to 4-3 at 8:37 with a wrist shot from between the face-off circles.

Dalibor Dvorsky gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 2:29 on its only shot of the first period, beating Gibson from the slot off a rush after a feed from Barron.

J.T. Compher tied it at 8:13 on a tap-in after Michael Rasmussen stole the puck from Hofer behind the net.

The Red Wings outshot the Blues 8-1 in the first.

Keegan Kolesar gave Detroit a 2-1 lead just 41 seconds into the second period on a breakaway. It was his first point in 14 games this season.

Raymond made it 3-1 with an unassisted goal at 13:14. He had the puck in the left corner, circled out to the high slot and put a wrist shot past Hofer’s blocker.

Snuggerud cut it to 3-2 on a rebound at 19:32. Robert Thomas won a puck battle along the boards and cut to the net and Gibson made the initial save, but Snuggerud was there to tuck it home.

Emmitt Finnie restored the Red Wings’ two-goal lead with a power-play goal at 3:29 of the third, scoring from the slot to make it 4-2.

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