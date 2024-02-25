Kucherov 1st to 100 points this season, helps Lightning defeat Devils

Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist apiece, and Jonas Johansson made 18 saves in just his third start since Jan. 1 for the Lightning (32-23-5), who have won two straight after three consecutive losses.

Kucherov required the fewest games in Lightning history (59) to reach 100 points (102 points; 38 goals, 64 assists). He held the previous mark of 62 games set in 2018-19.

Tyler Toffoli scored his 25th goal of the season and Akira Schmid made 24 saves in his first start in more than two months for the Devils (29-25-4), who are 1-3-0 in their past four.

Hedman gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead on a snap shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle at 1:27 of the second period.

Point made it 2-0 at 4:15 when he tucked the puck inside the right post off the skate of Schmid.

Toffoli extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, four assists) with a power-play goal on a shot at the bottom of the left circle to make it 2-1 at 6:01. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in a six-game point streak.

Hagel pushed it to 3-1 when he poked a loose puck past Schmid with one hand on the stick from the slot at 9:38 of the third.

Kucherov scored an empty-net goal at 18:25 for the 4-1 final.

Schmid, recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday, made his first start since Dec. 17.