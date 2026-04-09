Lightning at Canadiens projected lineups

LIGHTNING (48-24-6) at CANADIENS (46-22-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, The Spot
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves -- Anthony Cirelli -- Corey Perry
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jakob Pelletier -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Steve Santini, Victor Hedman
Injured: Declan Carlile (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body), Brandon Hagel (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Adam Engstrom -- Arber Xhekaj
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Zachary Bolduc, Brendan Gallagher, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (maintenance), Alexander Carrier (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Cirelli will return after missing a 6-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. … Hagel, a forward, was on the ice following the Lightning morning skate but will miss his fifth straight game. ... Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis does not discuss his lineup prior to the game. … Veleno took part in the optional morning skate after missing one game with an illness. ... Bolduc, a forward, could be left out of the lineup. … Gallagher, a forward, likely will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. … Guhle, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game.