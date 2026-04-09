Lightning at Canadiens projected lineups

LIGHTNING (48-24-6) at CANADIENS (46-22-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves -- Anthony Cirelli -- Corey Perry

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jakob Pelletier -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Steve Santini, Victor Hedman

Injured: Declan Carlile (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body), Brandon Hagel (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Adam Engstrom -- Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Zachary Bolduc, Brendan Gallagher, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (maintenance), Alexander Carrier (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Cirelli will return after missing a 6-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. … Hagel, a forward, was on the ice following the Lightning morning skate but will miss his fifth straight game. ... Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis does not discuss his lineup prior to the game. … Veleno took part in the optional morning skate after missing one game with an illness. ... Bolduc, a forward, could be left out of the lineup. … Gallagher, a forward, likely will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. … Guhle, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game.