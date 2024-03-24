Gavrikov, Kings recover to defeat Lightning in OT

LOS ANGELES -- Vladislav Gavrikov scored 25 seconds into overtime for the Los Angeles Kings, who recovered to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
Gavrikov took a pass in the neutral zone from Adrian Kempe, skated through the slot and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot.
“Kind of a cat and mouse behind the net to start, but once [Anze Kopitar] got it up to ‘Juice’ (Kempe), I honestly didn’t even look, and next thing I know, he was flying,” Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “Good read by him to jump in, good play by Juice and great finish by 'Gabby.'”
The goal came after Steven Stamkos scored twice late in the third period to tie it. He cut the Kings lead to 3-2 at 15:25 with a one-timer from the slot on the power play, and tied it 3-3 at 19:14 with a one-timer from the left circle.
Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Kopitar had two assists for the Kings (37-22-11), who have won three straight. Cam Talbot made 22 saves, and Los Angeles remained two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday.
“In the room, we know what we have and how good we can be if we do it the right way consistently and together,” Anderson said. “Obviously, if we have things going the right way, we like our chances against anyone. They’ve had a lot of success the last couple years, so they’re a good team to test yourself against. They know how to win, so being able to come out and play that well against them, we’re moving the right way.”
Brayden Point had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (38-25-7), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Nikita Kucherov had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games (29 points; five goals, 24 assists), and Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.
Tampa Bay moved five points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a game in hand. The Red Wings lost 1-0 at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
“A game that didn’t look like we were going to get anything out of, we were able to crawl back and get a point,” said Stamkos, the Lightning captain. “So, you talk about collecting as many points as you can.”
Kempe put the Kings up 1-0 at 7:03 of the first period, putting in a centering pass from Kopitar at the top of the crease.
Point tied it 1-1 at 19:54 when he got the last touch on a loose puck in front before it deflected in off Kings defenseman Matt Roy. Point has scored in three straight games (five goals).
Trevor Moore gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead at 2:18 of the second period. He was alone in the crease to backhand in a rebound off Pierre-Luc Dubois’ shot from below the left circle.
Anderson made it 3-1 at 1:12 of the third period, keeping it on a 2-on-1 rush and scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle.
“Figured I’d be better off trying to shoot than trying to make a play, and happy it went in,” Anderson said. “We don’t get those very much as D-men, so it’s obviously a different situation than we’re in, but it’s fun.”
NOTES. Kopitar has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a three-game point streak. … Stamkos has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) during an eight-game point streak. … Tampa Bay forward Anthony Duclair had an assist, giving him at least one point in each of his first six games (four goals, four assists) with the Lightning after he was traded from the San Jose Sharks on March 7. It is the longest such streak in their history.