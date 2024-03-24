Gavrikov, Kings recover to defeat Lightning in OT

Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Kopitar had two assists for the Kings (37-22-11), who have won three straight. Cam Talbot made 22 saves, and Los Angeles remained two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday.

“In the room, we know what we have and how good we can be if we do it the right way consistently and together,” Anderson said. “Obviously, if we have things going the right way, we like our chances against anyone. They’ve had a lot of success the last couple years, so they’re a good team to test yourself against. They know how to win, so being able to come out and play that well against them, we’re moving the right way.”

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (38-25-7), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Nikita Kucherov had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games (29 points; five goals, 24 assists), and Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Tampa Bay moved five points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a game in hand. The Red Wings lost 1-0 at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

“A game that didn’t look like we were going to get anything out of, we were able to crawl back and get a point,” said Stamkos, the Lightning captain. “So, you talk about collecting as many points as you can.”