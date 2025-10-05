Moser, Sabourin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Lightning game

J.J. Moser and Scott Sabourin will each have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman is facing discipline for boarding Florida Panthers center Jesper Boqvist on Saturday; Sabourin, a Lightning forward, is facing discipline for roughing against Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Sabourin’s incident occurred at 2:18 of the first period in the Lightning’s 7-0 preseason loss at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Ekblad left the game and did not return; Sabourin received a match penalty.

Moser received a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct at 13:58 of the first. Boqvist was not injured.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: boarding and roughing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

The date and times of the hearings are to be determined.