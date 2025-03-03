Lightning at Panthers projected lineups
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Status report
Tampa Bay will use a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third consecutive game. … Jones will make his Panthers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. ... Driedger was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday after goalie Spencer Knight was traded to Chicago for Jones. … Tkachuk was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday and will miss his fifth consecutive game. General manager Bill Zito said Monday that Tkachuk will be out an "extended period of time," and that the Panthers "hope to get him back for the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs."