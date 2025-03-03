Lightning at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (35-20-4) at PANTHERS (37-21-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Status report

Tampa Bay will use a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third consecutive game. … Jones will make his Panthers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. ... Driedger was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday after goalie Spencer Knight was traded to Chicago for Jones. … Tkachuk was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday and will miss his fifth consecutive game. General manager Bill Zito said Monday that Tkachuk will be out an "extended period of time," and that the Panthers "hope to get him back for the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs."

