Forsberg makes 27 saves, Kings edge Rangers to end 4-game skid

Forsberg stopped all but one shot in relief of Darcy Kuemper, who sustained an upper-body injury and left with 38.8 seconds remaining in the first period.

Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski collided into Kuemper with 57 seconds to go. Kuemper, who made six saves on eight shots, tried to shake off the contact during a stoppage in play but he was ultimately replaced by Forsberg.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe, Taylor Ward and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored for the Kings (20-16-13), who had lost three straight games past regulation and six of seven overall (1-2-4).

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty did not play because of illness.

J.T. Miller scored twice, and Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist for the Rangers (21-24-6), who have lost 10 of their past 12 (2-8-2). Jonathan Quick made 23 saves. Artemi Panarin’s 10-game assist streak ended.

Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead 18 seconds into the first period on a sharp-angle one-timer from the goal line below the right circle off Brandt Clarke’s pass.

Corey Perry had the secondary assist in his return after missing three games to attend to an ill family member.

Will Cuylle tied it 1-1 at 8:18 when he redirected Scott Morrow’s shot that hit Kuemper in the mask, and the rebound went in off Jacob Moverare’s skate five-hole.

Fiala gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at 9:00, picking off Vladislav Gavrikov’s pass through the slot and scoring on a wrist shot from close range.

Miller tied it 2-2 at 16:36, charging the crease to put in Zibanejad’s centering pass from below the right circle.

Ward put Los Angeles back ahead 3-2 at 4:23 of the second period on his first goal of the season in eight games. After Jeff Malott dug the puck out of the corner, where Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider was unable to knock it away, and Ward scored on a wrist shot from right circle.

After the Kings killed a 5-on-3 power play, Kuzmenko extended it to 4-2 at 12:37 when he backhanded in Fiala’s rebound.

Alex Laferriere had his goal for Los Angeles at 10:06 of the third period overturned when a coach’s challenge determined goaltender interference against Perry.

Miller cut it to 4-3 at 19:33 on a wrist shot from above the right circle through traffic with Quick pulled for the extra skater.