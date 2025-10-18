Larkin's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Lightning for 4th straight win 

Larkin took advantage of a Lightning turnover in the offensive zone to break in alone and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka scored his first NHL goal and John Gibson made 32 saves for the Red Wings (4-1-0).

J.J. Moser scored and Vasilevskiy had 29 saves for Tampa Bay (1-2-2).

Tampa Bay played without forward Nikita Kucherov, who was a late scratch due to illness. Kucherov is three points away from becoming the 101st player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points.

Sandin-Pellikka scored at 13:02 of the first period to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. With the Red Wings at 6-on-5 for a delayed penalty, Sandin-Pellikka’s low wrist shot deflected off Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel’s skate and bounced past Vasilevskiy.

Detroit had the first 10 shots of the game before Conor Geekie forced Gibson into a save at 13:37.

The Lightning only had 11 shots in the first two periods, but produced 20 in the third.

J.J. Moser tied the game at 16:17 of the third, scoring from the point through traffic on Tampa Bay’s 18th shot of the period.