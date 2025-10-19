Marchenko's goal in 3rd period lifts Blue Jackets past Lightning

Kent Johnson and Damon Severson scored for the Blue Jackets (2-3-0), who had lost their past two games. Jet Greaves made 22 saves.

Columbus was coming off a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday in what coach Dean Evason said was the worst effort of the season.

“You look at our season so far and before tonight, three out of the four games we were happy with. Our performance just didn't go our way,” Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier said. “Last game, we weren't really happy. So, I just felt like sometimes you need to mix it up a little bit, change the juju, as they say. And it was a good time for it.”

Ryan McDonagh and Anthony Cirelli each scored for the Lightning (1-3-2), who have lost three straight (0-1-2). Johansson made 28 saves.

“It’s tough. We’re on a four-game road trip with multiple back-to-backs,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We’d gotten points in all the games and thought a good period and we’d get a point out of this. It’s unfortunate.”

Johnson made it 1-0 at 4:58 of the first period. A bouncing puck in the slot went off Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and Johnson scored on the backhand for his first goal of the season.