Marchment's hat trick powers Blue Jackets past Lightning

Charlie Coyle scored his 200th NHL goal and had two assists, Adam Fantilli also had a goal and tallied two assists, and Jet Greaves made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (24-20-7), who have won six of seven.

Nikita Kucherov scored and had three assists, Jake Guentzel has two goals and an assist, and Jonas Johansson made 23 saves for the Lightning (32-14-4). Their 14-0-1 streak was the third-longest in team history behind 16 games in 2018-19 and 18 in 2003-04.

The Lightning, on the second of a back-to-back, lost defenseman Erik Cernak and forward Gage Goncalves due to injuries late in the first period, and defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous left in the third period.

Tampa Bay won 2-1 in a shootout at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Cole Sillinger made it 1-0 at 5:47 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle after a neutral zone turnover.

Jake Guentzel tied it 1-1 at 7:48 thanks to an own goal. After he dumped the puck, Greaves tried a clearing pass but it went into the net off the skate of Columbus forward Isac Lundestrom.

Marchment regained the one-goal lead 2-1, juking the defender before taking a wrist shot from the slot at 8:37.

Darren Raddysh evened it 2-2 at 10:01 with a power-play goal before Fantilli broke his 17-game goal drought at 18:33 to push it 3-2. Fantilli's initial shot from the front was saved by Johansson, although the rebound caused a scramble in front that allowed Fantilli to get a stick on the puck to slip it past Johansson blocker side.

Dmitri Voronkov got the poke check on Lightning forward Yanni Gourde in the Blue Jackets offensive zone, took the puck to the net and got a wrist shot off in front to make it 4-2 at 19:47.

Kucherov cut it to 4-3 at 3:29 of the second period. Brandon Hagel made a diving, cross-ice pass to Kucherov, who got the backhand shot past Greaves.

Anthony Cirelli tied it 4-4 at 4:58 on a 2-on-1, and Marchment put the Blue Jackets ahead 5-4 with his second goal at 9:05. Six seconds after coming out of the penalty box for serving a coincidental roughing minor penalty with Gourde, Marchment put a wrist shot between the stick and pad of Johansson from the left circle.

Coyle pushed it 6-4 at 18:57 with a power-play goal. He got the pass from Fantilli at the left post and put it under the pads of Johansson with a wrist shot.

Sean Monahan scored an empty-net goal at 14:55 of the third period for the 7-4 lead, and Guentzel made it 7-5 at 18:54 with Johansson pulled for the extra attacker to make it 7-5.

Marchment scored into an empty net at 19:35 for his third career hat trick and the 8-5 final.